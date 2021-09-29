5 best Free Fire emotes after OB30 update

Free Fire's latest OB30 update is now officially available for players to download. The new update has arrived with lots of new additions, settings, modes, and other features. The update size is around 400 MB for Android users.

Emotes are one of the most awaited features in the game. The developers have added three new ones for users to enhance their entertainment.

Most enjoyable emotes in Free Fire after OB30 update

1) Fancy Hands

Fancy Hands emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The first entry in the Free Fire OB30 update list is Fancy Hands. It costs 399 diamonds in the store.

Upon using the emote, the character some makes fancy moves with his hand. The emote looks very entertaining and cool, and the in-game description reads:

"Keep Waching, you wont get it anyway."

2) Shimmy

Shimmy emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The second emote that looks the best in the game is Shimmy. It shows the character making exciting moves with his shoulder.

This emote is priced at 399 diamonds, and the in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

3) Challenge On

Challenge On emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Challenge On is another effective option for players looking to purchase some emotes in Free Fire. Upon using it, the character shows amazing dance moves and looks very eye-catching.

Gamers will need to spend 399 diamonds to equip this emote. The in-game description reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

4) Shake With Me

Shake With Me emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The fourth emote on the list is Shake With Me. It shows some great party moves and costs under 400 diamonds.

Users can use this emote to tease enemy players and to have fun with teammates. The in-game description reads:

"Shake with me, lets go! Lets go!"

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The last emote users should check that out after the Free Fire OB30 update is Moon Flip. It is one of the coolest in the game.

When players use the Moon Flip emote, the character does an astonishing backflip smoothly. They can use this emote in classic matches after doing a squad wipe or getting a win.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

