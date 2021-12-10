5 best Free Fire Gloo Wall tips to help players win duels

A crucial utility item in Garena Free Fire are the Gloo Walls grenades, which can significantly influence the outcome of a gunfight. They essentially provide fabulous cover. Players can get a massive upper hand over their foes with the appropriate usage.

It's no secret that many gamers want to improve their abilities. Consequently, they stay on the lookout for tips and tricks that will help them get a competitive advantage, ultimately assisting them in winning duels.

Explore these Gloo Wall tips to win fights in Free Fire

5) Block opponents

When individuals take part in close-range combat inside a building or compound, Gloo Walls can block opponents and prevent them from fleeing. These can otherwise be used to obstruct their mobility as well.

Moreover, they will have a limited window of opportunity to heal themselves. They can also hurl grenades at their opponents who are blocked and get a quick kill.

4) Placement

Placement is one of the most crucial aspects. If these grenades are placed incorrectly, the users will be caught in enemy fire. In Free Fire, it is advised that gamers position the Gloo Walls close to their bodies to have the best possible cover.

Placing them a bit further away will be giving opponents additional shooting angles.

3) Rushing

Many players like playing aggressively on the battlefield in Free Fire and wish to engage in fights. Gloo Walls can assist them in this endeavor.

While rushing, users can stack Gloo Walls to obstruct the line of fire and give themselves more time to execute the final blow. They would, however, have to be on the watch for the flank.

2) Combine with characters

Using characters such as Skyler, gamers may maximize the effectiveness of the Gloo Wall grenades in Free Fire. After activating his ability, each Gloo Wall that the players deploy results in an increase in health recovery, starting at four points at level 1.

It rises to a total of 9 HP when players level up Skyler to the highest possible level (6).

1) 360 Degree

With the 360° trick, the main objective is for the user to fully surround themselves with Gloo Walls in a short amount of time. However, doing so isn’t an easy task and requires a lot of practice and effort in Free Fire.

If mastered, this may help players in various situations, such as reviving their teammates or avoiding their opponents.

