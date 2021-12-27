5 best Free Fire gloo wall tips for Heroic Tier

There are two ranked modes in Garena Free Fire for battle royale and clash squad that provide several rewards to players. The higher rank will offer a valuable payoff as a reward. One such rank is the 'Heroic', one of the toughest tiers to reach in Free Fire.

Players need to restrategize and upgrade their playstyles to up their ranks to 'Heroic' or higher. They can focus on sharpening their weapon skills while enhancing their defensive capabilities. Considering this, some gloo wall tips will surely help Heroic Tier players.

Gloo walls in Free Fire: The best tips to rank up beyond Heroic Tier

1) Improve the reaction time

Reaction time and deployment timing is crucial (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

Users must deploy the gloo walls as soon as they encounter enemy fire. In the initial ranks, players don't come across many competitive players, but the toughness level enhances with an increase in the tier level. After being pitted against the skilful foes, players need to improve their reaction time of deploying a gloo wall.

2) Keep tweaking the HUD

HUD settings (Image via Free Fire)

Users should tweak the HUD (head-up display) layout to suit the movement in a Free Fire match. Moreover, the placement of controls and buttons should be in accordance with players' grip. The layout doesn't seem to be an important requirement during lower rank games, but it becomes essential as users move up the tiers.

3) Gloo walls as obstacles

Trapping the opponents in Free Fire (Image via MRM ALONE/YouTube)

Players can use gloo walls to trap their enemies around a building or in a room. They can also use it to decelerate their movement speed by creating obstacles while earning themselves extra time to heal or perform other actions.

4) Use 360° gloo walls in the endzone fights

The 360° gloo wall trick in Free Fire (Image via OP GAMEPLAY/YouTube)

In a Free Fire match, endzone fights are a bit trickier than other scuffles. Sometimes players cannot spot enemies and get ambushed by sneak attacks. Therefore, it is quite beneficial to learn and execute the 360° gloo wall trick.

5) Gloo wall stairs

A stair-like structure using gloo walls (Image via TITANIUM LIVE/YouTube)

Players often come across plenty of spots in a Garena Free Fire match which is physically unreachable for characters. Such sites provide excellent assistance for snipers and campers to unleash sneak attacks on opponents. Gloo wall stairs are a great way to climb up such structures.

Disclaimer: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

