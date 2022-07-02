5 best Free Fire MAX bundles available in July 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX's array of accessories and cosmetics allows players to change the look of their in-game character. They can purchase/unlock their desired character and customize its looks by buying different cosmetics and outfits. Furthermore, the game also features plenty of costume bundles (a complete outfit set).

Outfit sets provide boast-worthy looks to players' in-game characters. Moreover, one can also randomize the bundle's outfits/accessories like tops, bottoms, shoes, and more to create a unique combination. Some outfit sets also offer astonishing VFX effects, but they cost hundreds of diamonds most of the time.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top 5 costume bundles to obtain in July 2022

Players can acquire costume bundles in Free Fire MAX via multiple means. They can explore the in-game bundle section, magic cube redemption, and time-limited events to get their desired outfit sets. Additionally, some highly rare and expensive bundles are available in the subsections of Lucky Royale.

Readers can find the top five Free Fire MAX costume bundles in this article, which they can obtain in July.

1) Golden Sunrise

Players can unlock the Golden Sunrise set for 899 diamonds from the game's bundle section. It is a gold-black Egyptian-themed outfit set, and it is easily one of the most elegant bundles in the game.

The Golden Sunrise bundle boasts an impressive intricate design. Its main highlight is the Nemes, the head cloth worn by Pharaohs.

The constituent outfits/accessories of the Golden Sunrise bundle are:

Golden Sunrise (Head)

Golden Sunrise (Facepaint)

Golden Sunrise (Top)

Golden Sunrise (Bottom)

Golden Sunrise (Shoes)

2) Soulless Executioner

Magic Cube bundles have a different fan base among the Free Fire MAX players, and the reason behind the fan-following is their rarity and boast-worthy looks. Developers keep changing the Magic Cube bundles consistently, so players get to unlock new bundles frequently.

Soulless Executioner is one of the Magic Cube bundles that players can acquire in July. It features a skull mask with fiery eyes, and the outfit also has a hood design with warrior-like gray-colored outfits and intricate detailing.

The Soulless Executioner bundle has these constituent outfits/accessories:

Soulless Executioner (Head)

Soulless Executioner (Mask)

Soulless Executioner (Top)

Soulless Executioner (Bottom)

Soulless Executioner (Shoes)

3) The Operation Elite

Operation Elite is another Magic Cube bundle on this list, which players can consider redeeming in July. The blue and gray-colored bundle has a futuristic assassin-like look with a unique mask.

Like Soulless Executioner, players can redeem the Operation Elite bundle using one Magic Cube. The following outfits/accessories are part of the Operation Elite bundle:

Operation Elite (Head)

Operation Elite (Mask)

Operation Elite (Top)

Operation Elite (Bottom)

Operation Elite (Shoes)

4) Cyberoid Stinger

Cyberoid Stinger is the current Elite Pass bundle in Free Fire MAX, which will be available in the game throughout July. Players can find the bundle at the highest tier, and they must collect 225 badges to acquire it in the Elite Pass "Bumble Rumblers."

This July Elite Pass bundle has a gold-black design with a gray hairstyle. After acquiring the Cyberoid Stinger bundle, players will be able to use the following outfits/accessories:

Cyberoid Stinger (Head)

Cyberoid Stinger (Facepaint)

Cyberoid Stinger (Mask)

Cyberoid Stinger (Top)

Cyberoid Stinger (Bottom)

Cyberoid Stinger (Shoes)

5) Mars Warclasher

The final entry on the list is the Mars Warclasher bundle, which comes with two alternating color combinations – red/black and white/blue. The rare bundle has unique entry animation, exclusive emote, knock-out/elimination VFX, and more.

Players can claim Mars Warclasher through Free Fire MAX's Rampage Ascension event in the Lucky Royale section. Players can unlock the following accessories/outfits after claiming the Mars Warclasher bundle:

Mars Warclasher (Head)

Mars Warclasher (Facepaint)

Mars Warclasher (Mask)

Mars Warclasher (Top)

Mars Warclasher (Bottom)

Mars Warclasher (Shoes)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

