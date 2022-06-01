How to get Magic Cube in Free Fire OB34 update

The previous week, plenty of new content arrived in Garena Free Fire, courtesy of the latest OB34 patch. The developers have also updated the in-game store's sections with many new collectibles. Users can spot new Magic Cube bundles in the dedicated section among these latest items.

Costume bundles in the Magic Cube section are former Diamond Royale outfit sets that Garena has introduced multiple times. However, unlike most other Free Fire accessories, gamers cannot unlock the Magic Cube bundles using diamonds or gold as they are only available for redemption.

As the name suggests, they can acquire the costume sets above using Magic Cubes, which can be redeemed or created using 100 Cube Fragments.

Garena Free Fire: Claiming Magic Cubes after OB34 update

As mentioned above, users require as many as 100 Cube Fragments to create a Magic Cube. However, they can also accumulate Magic Cubes via various means in Garena Free Fire, as seen below:

1) Diamond Royale (Lucky Royale)

Gamers can obtain Magic Cubes from the Diamond Royale (Image via Garena)

In the Diamond Royale, players can find an assortment of outfits and other accessories. After a fixed duration, they become unavailable from the prize pool, and the developers consistently introduce new collectibles.

However, the Magic Cube and Cube Fragments are two rewards users can spot in the Diamond Royale prize pool at any instant. Therefore, if they have an ample amount of Diamond Royale vouchers, gamers should try their luck.

If they do not possess many Diamond Royale vouchers, they must use diamonds to spin for the Magic Cube and Cube Fragments. Hence, the Diamond Royale can be a costly method to acquire Magic Cubes without guaranteeing the desired prize even after tens of turns.

2) Faded Wheel (Lucky Royale)

The Faded Wheel offers various rewards, including Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

The Faded Wheel is another way the Lucky Royale section features highly Rare and Legendary level rewards. Thus, it is understandable that they cost a fortune if users intend to acquire all items from the prize pool.

However, the Faded Wheel is another mode to procure Cube Fragments, which gamers can use to create a Magic Cube. Unlike the Diamond Royale, the Faded Wheel grants Cube Fragments relatively faster.

Moreover, acquiring Cube Fragments may be cheaper here than the Diamond Royale.

3) Elite Pass

Players will have to grind hard to get all the Elite Pass rewards (Image via Garena)

The previous two methods were not that cheap and might have cost hundreds of diamonds. The Elite Pass, on the contrary, provides much easier access to Cube Fragments and Magic Cube.

The requirement to grab the desired items from the Elite Pass is purchasing it in Garena Free Fire and maximizing the tiers by completing daily missions and claiming the rewards.

If users can obtain a Magic Cube directly, they can use it in the eponymous section of the store. However, if they are trying to collect Cube Fragments, they need to redeem a Magic Cube using 100 such pieces in the redeem section of Free Fire MAX or the original game's store.

