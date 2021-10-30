5 best Free Fire MAX bundles to get from store in October 2021

Garena has never disappointed the fans of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX with a lack of in-game cosmetics. Users come across the introductions and returns of various weapon skins, cosmetics, and other character accessories in the store every month.

However, it is the character bundles that garner the most attention from fans. Some outfits seem hideous, but the majority of the bundles are beautiful. Therefore, such items amass staggering popularity in Free Fire MAX.

Character bundles in Free Fire MAX: Listing the best outfits in October 2021

5) Aurous Ascension bundle

The Aurous Ascension Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Price - 899 diamonds

The Golden-Black-colored outfit, Aurous Ascension bundle, is one of the funkiest ones available in the store right now. After being launched in January 2020, the bundle's Golden Dragon design made it quite popular among fans.

The Aurous Ascension bundle has the following components:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

4) Paleolithic and Neolithic bundles

The Paleolithic Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Price

Paleolithic - 899 diamonds

Neolithic - 899 diamonds

The Paleolithic and Neolithic bundles feature one of the most intricate designs while also being aesthetically pleasing. Both bundles sport tribal tattoos and outfits, which is why they are popular in Free Fire MAX.

Neolithic bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The Paleolithic Bundle is meant for female characters, while males can don the Neolithic. Both bundles include the following constituents:

Paleolithic bundle

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Neolithic bundle

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Mask)

3) Street Boy Bundle

The Street Boy Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Price - 1499 diamonds

Street Boy bundle is an excellent choice if players want to own a rare bundle right now. Coming with a mammoth price tag, the bundle constitutes some of the funkiest items in the game.

In addition, this pack features a perfect blend of bright colors with black that make it stand out among others. The constituents of the Street Boy bundle are:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

2) Lab Giant Bundle

The Lab Giant Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Price - 899 diamonds

The origins of the Lab Giant Bundle in Free Fire can be traced back to Halloween 2019. Since then, it has made several returns to the game and is now available in the store.

With the release of Free Fire MAX, the Lab Giant Bundle also arrived through synchronization. The scary yet unique pack includes the following items::

Lab Giant (Mask)

Lab Giant (Top)

Lab Giant (Bottom)

Lab Giant (Shoes)

1) Bolt bundles

The Wildfire Bolt Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

There are four Bolt bundles available in Free Fire MAX right now. All four are a part of the Gaming Dice event and will be removed after some time. Therefore, players should make a move soon to acquire their desired Bolt bundle.

The four options are:

Wildfire Bolt Bundle Tsunami Bolt Bundle Tornado Bolt Bundle Twilight Bolt Bundle

Constituent of Bolt bundles:

Bolt (Top)

Bolt (Bottom)

Bolt (Shoes)

Bolt (Head)

Bolt (Mask)

Fans can click here to know more about the Gaming Dice event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer