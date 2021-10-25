The Superchargers Bundle in Free Fire: How to get, Gaming dice spin, and more

Free Fire players are always looking for new ways to get interesting costumes in the game, and they leave no stone unturned when it comes to acquiring exclusive items, typically spending hundreds of diamonds on cosmetics.

Garena recently added a new Gaming Dice event which features four new cosmetics as rewards: Wildfire Bolt Bundle, Tsunami Bolt Bundle, Tornado Bolt Bundle, and Twilight Bolt Bundle.

Gaming Dice event in Free Fire

The event kicked off in Free Fire on 25 October 2021 and will remain open until 31 October 2021. The event is unique in that players must roll the dice to collect rewards and tokens based on the tile they land on. In the Gaming Dice event, a single roll of dice costs 20 diamonds, while a pack of five rolls costs 90 diamonds.

The list of available items in the Gaming Dice event (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the list of items along with the respective tokens:

Tile 1: Wildfire Bolt Bundle (10 tokens)

Tile 2: Sports Car – Cobra (5 tokens)

Tile 3: 1x Cube Fragments (3 tokens)

Tile 4: Diamond Royale Voucher (3 tokens)

Tile 5: Weapon Royale Voucher (3 tokens)

Tile 6: TRAP Famas Crate (2 tokens)

Tile 7: Kpop Stardom Crate (2 tokens)

Tile 8: Flaming Wolf Gun Crate (2 tokens)

Redeem store

The items available in the redemption store (Image via Free Fire)

After collecting a certain number of tokens, users may exchange them for the grand prize of their choice from the redemption store. The following items are offered for redemption:

Also Read

Wildfire Bolt Bundle – 225 tokens

Tsunami Bolt Bundle – 175 tokens

Tornado Bolt Bundle – 175 tokens

Twilight Bolt Bundle – 125 tokens

Vampire Backpack – 50 tokens

Firecracker Surfboard – 30 tokens

Blood Coffin loot box – 30 tokens

Bolt parachute – 20 tokens

Magic Cube fragment – 15 tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry on 30 November) – 10 tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry on 30 November) – 10 tokens

Resupply Map – 2 tokens

Players are not guaranteed to attain bundles and the other rewards from a specific number of attempts. As a result, some players may get the exclusive bundles with a few hundred diamonds, while others will need more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish