5 best Free Fire MAX characters for amateur players

Characters are an intrinsic element of Free Fire and Free Fire Max, with both games featuring more than 40 characters. Each character has a unique ability that can turn the tides of a battle when used correctly.

Characters also have a huge impact on gameplay, and the possibility of forming character combinations enables players to strategize before the game begins.

Note: The list of characters displayed below is based on the writer’s preference.

Best character choices for newer Free Fire Max players

Players can select the following characters in Free Fire Max:

5) Jai (Ability: Raging Reload)

Jai (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Raging Reload essentially eliminates ammunition woes as it gets back ammo as soon as players take down their enemies. At level 1, 30% of the ammunition is restored when users utilize assault rifles, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns.

At the maximum level, 45% of the gun’s magazine gets reloaded automatically when an opponent is knocked.

4) Jota (Ability: Sustained Raids)

Jota (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Jota has one of the easier healing abilities in the game. Users receive health points when they inflict damage on their opponents using guns. Additionally, players get back 10% of HP when an enemy is knocked down with no restriction of the firearm used.

Only the HP recovery is enhanced when the character levels up. At the highest level, users will replenish 20% HP.

3) K (Ability: Master of All)

K (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Master of All has two separate modes Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode. The former increases the EP to HP conversion by 500%, and the latter recovers 2 EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP. Also, since the Max EP is increased by 50, gamers will have 250 EP.

Coming to the maximum level of this ability, only the Psychology mode is enhanced as players will then gain 2 EP every two seconds until 150 EP.

2) Chrono (Ability: Time Turner)

Chrono (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Chrono has one of the most useful abilities in Free Fire as it provides a force field that blocks 600 damage. Movement speed also increases by 5%, with the effects only lasting for three seconds and the cooldown set at 250 seconds.

The agility buff increases to 10% when leveled up, and the ability duration goes up to five seconds. The cooldown at level 6 is 250 seconds.

1) Alok (Ability: Drop the Beat)

Alok (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Alok is one of the most powerful characters in the game and is equally favored by casual and competitive players. Drop the Beat provides a constant source of healing without the use of healing items. It develops a 5m aura in which players will gain 5 HP per second for five seconds. The movement speed also increases by 10%.

At its max potential, movement speed increases by 15%, and healing effects last for 10 seconds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish