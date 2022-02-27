5 best Free Fire MAX characters for Factory Challenge after latest update

There is no scarcity of game modes in Garena Free Fire MAX, as users get an assortment of options alongside customizable variants. Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Lone Wolf are some of the most notable game modes. However, custom rooms allow users to create in-game matches by making the desired tweaks to a specific mode.

Players alongside their friends and other gamers who know the room's password can participate in custom matches. Content creators popularized one such custom room match as the "Factory Challenge." The custom room challenge features 'a match-setting where players have to drop at Bermuda's factory to fight it out.

Weaponry and character abilities are among the most important aspects of Free Fire MAX, but the unavailability of the former makes the latter more crucial.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The ideal characters for Factory Challenge

1) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Cooldown time: 85 seconds

Dimitri has a 3.5m diameter healing zone that recovers HP for 10 seconds, and the recovery rate for Healing Heartbeat is three HP per second. Hence, Dimitri becomes one of the most important characters for Free Fire MAX's Factory Challenge for both the players and their allies.

2) K

Ability: Master of All (Active)

Cooldown time: Three seconds (mode switch)

K ranks among the best characters in Free Fire MAX. He provides users with two different skills, and Gamers receive an extra max EP of 50 points with two modes -- Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

The Psychology mode is pretty helpful in the Factory Challenge, which provides a continuous EP recovery at a rate of three points after every 2.2 seconds.

3) Kelly

Ability: Dash (Passive)

A sprinting speed buff, even if minor, is pretty vital during a Factory Challenge match. Users can receive a 1% increase in sprinting speed by equipping Kelly, and one can easily escape or catch an enemy with an enhanced speed.

In addition to Dash, Kelly boasts an Awakened state which increases the damage from any weapon (for one shot). However, it doesn't have any applications in the Factory Challenge.

4) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat (Active)

Cooldown time: 45 seconds

Users need an HP backup alongside movement skills to survive and become victorious in the Factory Challenge. DJ Alok helps the players with the same as his ability provides users with a buff 10% in their agility, which is vital in the Factory challenge.

Moreover, users can receive a continuous five HP/second supply using DJ Alok. Both effects don't stack and have a duration of five seconds. Although DJ Alok is among the best Free Fire MAX characters, one should have a decent skill-set to handle him.

5) Kla

Ability: Muay Thai (Passive)

Kla is arguably the most robust character for the Factory Challenge due to its ability. Kla's passive ability enhances fist damage by 100%, allowing users to execute enemies quickly. However, players need to have decent movement skills to get the full benefit of Kla.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion. The skills listed are at each character's first level and users can upgrade them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan