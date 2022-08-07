5 best Free Fire MAX emotes after OB35 update

For any game like Free Fire MAX/Free Fire, the gameplay experience is the decisive factor behind its success, which further establishes its name in the market. As such, Garena has ensured fans find the in-game experience quite engaging and fun-focused rather than just intense.

Users can find various items that include emotes in Free Fire MAX and its original variant, available to show off on the battlefield. These emotes remain in popular demand and ultimately contribute to the game's popularity. Hence, publishers keep on introducing new ones regularly.

Free Fire MAX best emotes after OB35 update, including Kongfu

Here are the top five emotes that players should grab in Free Fire MAX after the OB35 update:

1) Top Scorer

Top Scorer emote (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

The in-game description of the item says:

"Envy of My moves."

Fans of FF MAX and football should go for the Top Scorer emote because of the impressive moves it showcases. The in-game character shows off some moves with the ball that ends with a solid kick.

Needless to say, Top Scorer has an impressive animation that users can acquire from the in-game store section.

2) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

The game has this to say about this item:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Almost everyone has a fascination with martial arts, especially the moves that share a resemblance to the ones Bruce Lee used to perform. Hence, one can find several martial art-themed emotes in plenty of the games, and Garena Free Fire and FF MAX are no different.

Kongfu is a popular Free Fire and Free Fire MAX emote that allows fans to show off some nunchuck moves like Bruce Lee. These nunchuck moves seem quite special when executed on the battlefield.

3) Shattered Reality

Shattered Reality emote (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

The in-game description for this item reads:

"Powerful even in virtual reality."

The Shattered Reality emote, known for its exceptional use of VFX, was introduced via New Age Top Up as a 500-diamond top-up reward. The emote was rare, having appeared in special events before the OB35 update.

After the OB35 update, it is now available in the emote section of the store. Players can grab the emote that features the in-game character observing a holographic map and shattering it with a punch.

4) Burnt BBQ

Burnt BBQ emote (Image via Garena)

Price: 599 diamonds

The game only has two words to say about this emote:

"Oh No"

Burnt BBQ emote is another collectible and was once a rare reward, having featured in the Squad Beatz series top-up event as a 500-diamond item. The free top-up item was also seen in multiple events.

However, like Shattered Reality, the Burnt BBQ emote also became a permanent feature in the game's emote section. It showcases a funny animation that sees the character burning the barbeque they're seemingly cooking.

5) Rap Swag

Rap Swag emote (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

The description for this item reads:

"My stage, my moves!"

The fifth and final entry on this list is Rap Swag, which gamers can acquire at any point in time via the store. As the name suggests, the Free Fire MAX emote features the character showing some moves and gestures like a rapper.

The OB35 update has brought several basic changes to Free Fire MAX/Free Fire. Players can now experience a new UI alongside a renewed logo and design for in-game content. Various emotes have also received optimizations via the OB35 update, resulting in upgraded animations.

Furthermore, the in-game store section for emotes has also witnessed some alterations, and now, users won't find many emotes previously featured in Garena Free Fire MAX. Still, they can explore the currently available options to get their favorite collectible.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far