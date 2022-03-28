5 best Free Fire MAX Indian YouTubers in 2022

Ever since the Government of India has implicated the ban on Garena Free Fire, Free Fire MAX has seen a drastic increase in popularity within the country. The MAX variant has become a consistent feature in the Play Store's "Top Charts" as installs have gone beyond 100 million.

After 14 February 2022, the date of Free Fire's ban, a section of FF content creators has also shifted to Free Fire MAX. This shift from Free Fire to the MAX variant is also a contributing factor in the latter's popularity in India. Thus, the fanbase has survived a sudden collapse due to the ban.

Note: YouTubers like Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming), and more have been left off the list as their most recent content still features Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The best Indian YouTubers that play the MAX variant in 2022

5) Pankaj (Shadow Shooter)

Subscribers: 2.27 million (as of 27 March 2022)

The first entry on this list is Pankaj, aka Shadow Shooter, who has been uploading Free Fire MAX content after the original game was banned in India. The videos featured on his channel vary from gameplay highlights to purchasing in-game collectibles. Pankaj also has a unique commentary style that is loved by his fans.

4) Sarfraj Ahmed (HELPING GAMER)

Subscribers: 7.79 million (as of 27 March 2022)

Sarfraj Ahmed is the voice behind another popular Free Fire MAX YouTube channel, Helping Gamer. Unlike Shadow Shooter, the content featured on Helping Gamer is more related to guides and tutorials related to the game. One can also find informative videos featuring the news for Free Fire and the MAX variant.

3) Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka (TWO SIDE GAMERS)

Subscribers: 10.1 million (as of 27 March 2022)

Unlike other YouTubers mentioned on this list, Two Side Gamers is managed by two creators -- Ritik "TSG Ritik" Jain and Jash "TSG Jash" Dhoka. Initially, both uploaded content that was more based on gameplay and commentary.

However, the content featured on Two Side Gamers has recently become more versatile and fun-based, including vlogs, pranks, gameplay montages, etc. Both Jash and Ritik are also co-CEOs for the esports organization TSG Army.

Apart from Two Side Gamers, Ritik and Jash also own two separate vlog channels, alongside TSG Army's YouTube account. They also have one of India's biggest Discord severs.

2) Ankit Sujan (Gyan Gaming) ㅤ

Subscribers: 13.9 million (as of 27 March 2022)

Ankit "GyanSujan" Sujan holds the second position on this list with his channel, Gyan Gaming. The channel has been producing content related to Free Fire since January 2018, which saw a recent shift to the MAX variant.

The channel features pranks, challenges, gameplay videos, live streams, vlogs, etc. Sujan has also received a lot of love from fans due to the variety of content on Gyan Gaming.

1) Lokesh Raj (LOKESH GAMER)

Subscribers: 14.5 million (as of 27 March 2022)

Lokesh "Lokesh Gamer" Raj owns the largest channel on this list in terms of subscribers. Lokesh Gamer (Channel)'s views are 1.42 billion, relatively less than Gyan Gaming's (1.97 billion), but that has not affected Lokesh's fan following as his Instagram has over three million followers.

Over time, Lokesh's channel has turned into a commentary channel as it has seen a decline in uploads of gameplay videos. Fans can find vlogs and videos that feature Lokesh purchasing items available in Free Fire MAX.

