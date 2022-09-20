5 best Free Fire MAX items to purchase using diamonds in September 2022

Garena keeps fans engaged by introducing new rewards and cosmetics in Free Fire MAX on a regular basis. Plenty of unique content is expected to arrive in the upcoming days, with the OB36 version launching on September 21, 2022.

The craze regarding the latest in-game events is unmatched, as they all bring spectacular rewards. Similarly, players will see new arrivals in the store or Luck Royale section every month, and September 2022 is no exception.

In the following section, readers can find the five best items in Free Fire MAX to purchase using diamonds in September 2022.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top five items to get this month with diamonds (September 2022)

1) Cobra Rage bundle

Developers often bring back in-game items that have a massive fan following, and the Cobra Rage bundle is an example of that. The Cobra-themed bundle is among the rarest rewards ever and will be available in the game until the end of September 2022.

The Cobra Rage bundle boasts special effects with customizable color variants alongside an animated cobra revolving around the body. It is available in the Cobra Ascension, and players will need to collect at least five Legendary Cobra Eggs after spinning for the prize pool.

The price of the costume bundle is not specific, but one should expect it to cost hundreds or even thousands of diamonds.

2) Smooth Ride (Car)

Free Fire MAX has various impressive vehicle skins, but Smooth Ride is the most majestic among them. It is a gold-colored sports car skin, with red-colored fire-like patterns all over the body.

The pattern design also seems quite interesting due to the fiery VFX and flames coming out of the car silencers. Players can acquire the Smooth Ride skin from the store by spending 499 diamonds.

3) Gloo Wall - Spikey Spine

Gloo Wall skins are highly sought-after items in the game as they have always remained in demand. That said, Spikey Spine has been one of the most popular designs in Free Fire MAX for a long time.

The grayish Gloo Wall skin has a design of thorn-like pink-colored spikes that seems like the spine of a creature. It is available in the store's Armory, where users can acquire it for 599 diamonds.

4) M82B - Vampire Malevolence

The next entry on the list is one of the latest additions to the store's weapon skin collection, M82B - Vampire Malevolence. Available in the Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate, the M82B is a legendary skin and is quite hard to acquire due to its high rarity.

Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate has eight items in its prizepool, so users will have to keep opening it until they get M82B - Vampire Malevolence. Each turn of opening the Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate costs 40 diamonds.

For the unversed, M82B - Vampire Malevolence was previously available in Free Fire MAX as a Weapon Royale skin (January 2022). The legendary skin boasts a red-colored body with patterns in silver, gold, and black colors. Moreover, the gun's VFX resembles a red-colored aura with bats flying around it.

5) Blood Coffin (loot box)

The last entry on this list is probably one of the coolest loot box skins in Free Fire MAX, Blood Coffin. As the name suggests, the maroonish red loot box skin is in the shape of a coffin, with a skull engraved on top. Blood Coffin also has VFX of red-colored 2D bats flying around it, which provides a menacing look.

One will have to spend 299 diamonds in the game to obtain the Blood Coffin loot box.

Note: The list given in this article is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

