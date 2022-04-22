5 best Free Fire MAX rewards to claim from Ramadan 2022 event

The Ramadan 2022 event has gone live in Free Fire MAX, and the game’s community is ecstatic about the new additions. The events initially commenced on 18 April, and 3 May will be the peak day of the festivities.

A diverse selection of one-of-a-kind cosmetics and other unique items are up for grabs during these ongoing celebrations. Players are required to complete specific objectives to receive these rewards. Here’s a look at the best items available during the Ramadan 2022 event.

Top 5 rewards to get from the Free Fire MAX Ramadan 2022 event

5) Emerald Bloom Skyboard

Claim the skin after the milestone is crossed (Image via Garena)

The Emerald Bloom Skyboard is one of the milestone rewards available in Free Fire MAX. If users want to acquire it, they have to collectively reach the mark of nine million.

Prior to that, individuals will also receive two other rewards at the three million and six million milestones, i.e., 2x Gold Royale Vouchers and an Emerald Bloom Parachute.

4) Gloo Wall

The Gloo Wall skin will be offered to the community as part of the Ramadan Pass, and will be available for purchase between 25 April and 5 May. Players will have to spend 99 diamonds to acquire it.

Alongside this skin, the pass will likely have several other sub-sections providing rewards like a scythe and backpack.

3) AK47 – Emerald Power

A total of 50x tokens will have to be exchanged to receive the AK gun skin (Image via Garena)

AK47 – Emerald Power is a reward from the Premium Store event that runs between 30 April and 8 May. Users will have to accumulate Ramadan Tokens by completing the missions added to the game.

Once the redemption starts, they simply have to exchange 50 of these tokens to receive the gun skin in Free Fire MAX. With the token collection already underway, players can proceed with completing the assigned tasks.

2) Blooming Falco

A special skin for the Falco pet titled Blooming Falco is one of the items that gamers can receive as part of Ramadan 2022. It will be available for redemption between 3 May and 5 May, and individuals do not have to complete any tasks to acquire it.

All users have to do is log in within the stated time frame and collect the prize from the Login Rewards tab.

1) Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle

Players will be able to get Timbered Charmer Galaxy via the Stamp Collection event (Image via Garena)

The Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle is the best item offered to players during the Ramadan 2022 celebrations in Free Fire MAX. The event for the same will be called Stamp Collection, and it will commence on 26 April 2022.

Although the exact details have not been revealed, players might have to collect a set amount of stamps to receive the costume and other rewards. Garena could disclose more information in the coming days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish