5 best Free Fire MAX tips to rank up faster in BR mode (March 2022)

Ranking up in the BR mode in Free Fire MAX is no walk in the park. It takes a lot of time, effort, and patience to achieve the task. Given these factors, not everyone can do it with ease.

Nevertheless, it's not impossible. With a bit of practice and some luck, players will be able to rank up slowly. To aid in this process, a few tips can be followed and implemented during gameplay.

Rank up faster in Free Fire MAX's BR mode by following these simple tips

5) Play a safe and stealthy game

Survival is the key to ranking in the BR mode in Free Fire MAX. Those who can survive until the end of the match will indefinitely earn more points. However, this is easier said than done in most cases.

To ensure survival until the end of the match, players must adopt a safe and stealthy playstyle. By approaching each situation with maximum caution and restraint, the odds of survival will increase drastically.

4) Eliminate opponents when given the chance

While a safe playstyle may involve being cautious, players should fight opponents when possible. Without securing kills, earning points becomes difficult, and leveling up takes longer.

Thus, when given a chance, players should always attack opponents if they have a tactical advantage or favorable position. With any luck, a swift elimination will be secured.

3) Use maxed out characters and pets

Characters and pets play a vital role in Free Fire MAX. Some of them have active abilities that benefit the entire squad, while others boost the combat capability of the user.

When paired with certain pets, their tactical value increases further and makes the user a formidable opponent in combat. To ensure maximum benefit from characters and pets, players should always use those that are at the max level.

2) Play with friends to make the task easier

Ranking up is often a tedious process for many. Most players tend to lose interest and stop playing for extended periods. This slows down the user's ability to climb the ranks effectively and miss out on the season.

To overcome this hurdle, players can invite their friends and rank push together. With a bit of coordination and communication, winning matches or at least surviving until the end zones will be made easy.

1) Implement strategy over brute force

For most players, ranking up involves shooting everything in sight. Unfortunately, this tactic guarantees an early elimination from the match. Rather than depending on brute force, players should use strategy to win.

By outplaying opponents in combat or forcing them to commit tactical errors, players will be able to win fights easily. This will also directly improve the odds of a player's survival during the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

