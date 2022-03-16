5 best Free Fire character and pet combinations for MAX version

Pets are powerful entities in Free Fire MAX. They provide players with numerous buffs and bonuses in combat. While there aren't many to pick from, a few of them stand out from the rest.

These, when paired with certain characters, allow the user to excel in-game and gain a tactical edge over their opponents. If used correctly, they'll be able to secure the Booyahs with ease.

Free Fire MAX character and pet combinations that are very effective

5) A124 + Agent Hop

A124's ability, Thrill Of Battle, relies on EP to function. Once activated, 60 EP will be converted to HP within four seconds. Given the character's reliance on EP to function, a lot of it will be needed.

Agent Hop is the perfect pet in this scenario. The Bouncing Bonus skill provides players with 50 EP every time the safe zone shrinks. Players can use this bonus to store and max out their EP pool.

4) DJ Alok + Rockie

DJ Alok's ability, Drop The Beat, has numerous uses in Free Fire MAX. Depending on the playstyle, it can be used defensively or offensively. However, what sets it apart from other abilities is its low cooldown time of 45 seconds.

While this is already a minimal timeframe, it can be further reduced by using Rockie's Stay Chill skill. It helps reduce the cooldown time by 15%, bringing it down to approximately 38 seconds.

3) Nairi + Robo

Nairi has a very special ability called Ice Iron. It allows gloo walls to recover 30% of their durability every second, and the user deals 25% damage to gloo walls while using an AR.

Although this ability is already one of the strongest in Free Fire MAX, Robo can make the defensive aspect of gloo walls even stronger. Using the Wall Enforcement skill, a shield worth 100 hit points is added over the gloo wall. This allows it to absorb more damage before breaking.

2) Maro + Detective Panda

Maro is a long-range specialist in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Falcon Fervor, allows the character to deal increased damage at targets that are far away. At a maximum distance, damage dealt is increased by 25%, and an additional 3.5% is added if the target is marked.

Given that each potential shot can eliminate a target, a good pet combination would be Detective Panda. His skill, Panda's Blessings, will allow the user to recover 10 HP whenever an opponent is killed.

1) Maxim + Ottero

Maxim excels at consuming items in Free Fire MAX thanks to his ability called Gluttony. Mushrooms can be eaten, and medkits can be used 25% faster than normal.

Given his fast consumption speed, Ottero is a good pet to use in conjunction with the character. The Double Blubber skill allows the user to gain 65% worth of EP when recovering HP. This will allow the user to rapidly heal and store EP for future use.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Also, the abilities mentioned are at the characters' maximum level.

