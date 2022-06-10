5 best Free Fire MAX top up event rewards released in India so far (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX's top up events have been instrumental in encouraging users to accumulate diamonds regularly. These events offer rewards upon the purchase of a specific number of diamonds.

The importance of these events can be gauged from the fact that as soon as one event ends, it is replaced by another. Additionally, these have been available in the standard version of the game for several years and have provided a variety of rewards, including outfits, skins, and other collectibles.

Read through to learn about the best rewards the developers have provided as part of top up events over the last few years.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is in no particular order.

5) McLaren P1™ - Helios and Win & Chill emote (McLaren Top Up)

McLaren P1™ - Helios was part of the top up event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire x McLaren was among the many successful collaborations in 2021. The event provided two excellent themed rewards, including the McLaren P1™ - Helios car skin and the Win & Chill emote. The event kicked off after the OB28 update on 8 June.

Both the emote and car skin are one of a kind and were only made available for the duration of the event. Users had the option to acquire both of these for free by attaining the following objectives:

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive a free McLaren P1 - Helios car skin

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive a free Win and Chill emote

4) Pirate's Flag Emote (Pirate Top Up)

The Pirate Top Up event was added to the Free Fire India server in March 2020 and offered the exclusive Pirate's Flag Emote. The emote has an animation that depicts a character placing a flag on the ground.

The emote has made multiple comebacks on the server through Emote Party and Pro Gamer's Wish events, respectively. The original event had the following requirements:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Soul of the Pirate Backpack

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive a free Pirate's Flag Emote

3) FFWC Throne (FFWC Top Up)

FFWC was the first international Free Fire tournament and accumulated a lot of hype. In one of the many attempts to commemorate the event, the developers released the FFWC Throne emote, which has become one of the most iconic emotes in the title.

It involves the characters sitting on a golden-colored throne with the FFWC logo on the back. The FFWC Throne emote was first available in March 2019 and was released during the Emote Party event. At the time of its release, users were required to purchase 300 diamonds to receive the emote.

2) Creed Slay (Assassin's Creed Top Up)

The Assassin's Creed Top Up (Image via Garena)

Free Fire x Assassin's Creed was the first crossover this year and was met with great enthusiasm. During this time, the game was filled with events, with the Assassin's Creed Top Up event being one among them.

The Creed Slay emote has an animation that showcases the character hitting a dummy while wearing a gauntlet that conceals daggers. The character then transitions into the trademark Assassin's Creed posture. These were the requirements of the event:

Purchase 200 diamonds to obtain a free Hunter's Blade

Purchase 500 diamonds to obtain a free Creed Slay emote

1) Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall (Tribal Scarf Top Up)

The Gloo Wall skin was available upon purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Tribal Scarf was one of the many Free Fire top up events released in 2020. It offered a legendary Gloo Wall upon the purchase of 100 diamonds. The following items were offered:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive a free Tribal Scarf

Players made the most of the event, and many pocketed this post-apocalyptic Gloo Wall skin. This skin continues to remain a fairly popular item. IThe developers had also provided it for free during the FFWS Grand Finals in 2021 as one of the seven items in the Tier 1 milestone.

