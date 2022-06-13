5 best Free Fire MAX top-up events so far with legendary rewards (Indian server)

Events are among the primary ways to receive free items in Free Fire MAX, and top-up events can be considered the most frequent ones. For those unaware, these are particular events that offer numerous items after players purchase a given number of diamonds within the game.

Garena has introduced various attractive top-up incentives over time, including special characters, pets, emotes, skins, and more. And many users are often curious about the top-up events the game has seen so far, leading them to look for the best ones that have been made accessible in the past.

This article lists the five best Free Fire MAX top-up events that have offered legendary rewards so far.

Free Fire MAX players will be glad to learn about the five best top-up events with the finest legendary rewards so far

5) Pirate Top Up (Soul of the Pirate Backpack and Pirate's Flag emote)

Within the Indian community of Free Fire MAX, the Pirate's Flag emote is deemed one of the game's best. A considerable number of players have shown interest in acquiring it because of the one-of-a-kind animation it has.

Upon using the emote, the character places a pirate flag on the ground.

The Pirate Top Up ran in 2020 and featured the emote alongside an exclusive backpack skin. These were the requirements that users had to meet to get their rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Receive free Soul of the Pirate Backpack

Top-up 500 diamonds: Receive free Pirate's Flag emote

4) McLaren Top Up (McLaren P1 – Helios and Win and Chill emote)

Rare and exclusive items are frequently featured during events based on collaborations. In 2021, the Free Fire x McLaren collaboration took place, leading to numerous items based on it being added to the battle royale title.

The McLaren P1 Helios skin and the Win and Chill emote were among the best items that Garena has incorporated into the game so far. Both of them were acquirable during the McLaren Top Up.

To be eligible to get the items, players had to do the following:

Top-up 200 diamonds: Receive free McLaren P1 - Helios car skin

Top-up 500 diamonds: Receive free Win and Chill emote

3) Assassin's Creed Top Up (Hunter's Blade and Creed Slay emote)

Assassin's Creed is widely considered one of the most popular video game franchises ever made, and it recently collaborated with Garena's flagship title. Fans were ecstatic as events and other content linked to the partnership were brought to the game in March this year.

Essentially, Assassin's Creed Top Up gave away the legendary Hunter's Blade and the Creed Slay emote. Listed below were the requirements that users had to meet in Free Fire MAX to obtain the two rewards:

Top-up 200 diamonds: Receive free Hunter's Blade

Top-up 500 diamonds: Receive free Creed Slay emote

2) BTS Top Up (Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare and Winner Throw emote)

Like Assassin's Creed, the Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, teamed up with Free Fire MAX earlier this year. The involvement of the renowned K-pop boy band enthralled the entire community of the game, and Garena included appealing content based on the septet through a variety of activities.

BTS Top Up started on 27 March 2022 and ran until 1 April. It offered a vehicle skin called Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare and a legendary emote called BTS Winner Throw.

Players could only get the rewards if they met the following criteria:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Receive free Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare

Top-up 300 diamonds: Receive free Winner Throw emote

1) Tribal Scarf Top Up (Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall and Tribal Scarf)

Many people regard the Tribal Scarf Top Up as the best top-up event that has taken place. Both available items are now considered among the most legendary in-game items. And back when they were, a significant number of players were successful in acquiring them at no cost.

After being eligible, players could get the Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall and Tribal Scarf. During the availability of the event, these were the specifics:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Receive free Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall

Top-up 500 diamonds: Receive free Tribal Scarf

Note: The top-up events specified above represent the writer's opinion, and the reader's choices may vary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far