5 best Free Fire passive ability characters introduced in 2021

All Free Fire characters, except the default ones, are equipped with the ability to assist the game's users. These abilities can be separated into two separate categories – Active and Passive. The difference is that the former has to be activated, while the latter is active all the time.

After each update, developers introduce characters with both types of abilities. About ten characters were added to the game in 2021, with seven of them being passive and three active.

Note: The list is based on the writer's preference and is in no particular order. The abilities described are at the lowest level. Furthermore, Nairi has not been considered because it has yet to be made accessible,

Best passive Free Fire characters released in 2021

5) Thiva

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Vital Vibes

Price: 599 diamonds

This is a good choice for a team player, as Vital Vibes increases the rescue speed by 10%. Moreover, the rescuing player will also get 15 HP five seconds after the rescue. When used alongside Olivia, the revived user will have sufficient additional HP.

4) Otho

Otho (Image via Free FIre)

Ability: Memory mist

Price: 499 diamonds

Otho was added to the OB30 update and is equipped with an ability called Memory Mist. Once users have eliminated an opponent, the position of enemies at a range of 25m will be revealed and shared with all the teammates. Having the information of the enemies around is exceptionally beneficial at a higher level.

3) Maro

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

The ability syncs well with those who are inclined to use snipers and marksman rifles while engaging in long-range fights. With Falcon Fervor, damage will increase with distance up to 5%. Additionally, damage on marked enemies will boost by 1%. So, with Maro, users can gain the upper hand in a long-range fight.

2) Shirou

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Damage Delivered

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

SInce the cooldown reduction, Shirou has been a formidable option. Damage Delivered tags the enemy within 80 meters. This mark is visible only to the user for six seconds, and the first shot on the marked opponent has 50% additional armor penetration. Interestingly, the character has a 25 second cooldown time. For close-range encounters, Shirou automatically becomes a great option.

1) D-Bee

D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bullet Beats

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Also Read Article Continues below

Bullet Beats comes into the picture when players shoot while moving. In this scenario, the movement speed is also buffed by 5%, and accuracy enhancement is even higher, i.e., 20%. While using SMGs, D-Bee can become very beneficial as they can easily gun down the opponents while running.

Edited by Saman