5 best Free Fire pet abilities to use in combats (April 2022)

Pets are the in-game companions of players in Garena's prominent shooter, Free Fire. Moreover, they also possess distinct abilities that are helpful in various situations on the battlegrounds.

Since several pets are available in Free Fire, gamers need to pick the ideal ones for themselves as per their playing style and preferences. To make this task easier, they can head to the following section of this article to learn about a few pet abilities that can provide combat advantages.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India must not download Free Fire. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

List of Free Fire pets whose abilities can be used in combat situations

1) Flash

Ability: Steel Shell

While sprinting towards safe zones or escaping combat situations, players are often attacked from behind, bringing about an early elimination. Here, Flash can be a lifesaver.

With a cooldown time of 90 seconds, Flash's Steel Shell ability reduces the damage caused by FF Knief and bullets taken from behind by 25%, up to 150 durability points.

2) Dr. Beanie

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

In Free Fire, players can mute the sound generated by their footsteps by walking in a crouched state. It helps in swooning at the foes silently. However, the movement speed gets drastically reduced while in this position.

With Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability, the movement speed increases by 60% while crouching. Thus, Dr. Beanie is a magnificent pet for rushers to carry on the combat silently.

3) Moony

Ability: Paranormal Protection

Healing is the principal activity to ensure survival in long-lasting warfare. However, using medkits in such situations is always challenging as opponents continue spraying bullets. Also, one cannot move while using medkits and repair kits.

Moony is perfect for getting some aid in such circumstances. With Moony's Paranormal Protection ability, the damage to the users is reduced by 35% when they are in interaction countdown. e.g., while using medkits and repair kits.

4) Poring

Ability: Stitch And Patch

Armors play a vital role in protecting survivors from enemies' fatal strikes. Due to their limited damage-resisting capacity, these can be destroyed within a specific time interval. Poring helps in increasing the armor's durability.

Poring's Stitch And Patch ability increases one helmet and one armor durability every second. Additionally, it also prevents level-3 helmets and vests from being destroyed.

5) Detective Panda

Ability: Panda's Blessings

Health Points (HP) is the sole indicator of life on the battlegrounds of Free Fire. An individual is provided with maximum HP at the beginning. Once engaged in combat, it continues to decrease.

Though there are certain utilities such as medkits and inhalers to heal, these can be pretty time-consuming. Panda's ability helps players in gaining HP in exchange for eliminations. Panda's Blessings ability restores 10 HP for each kill they confirm.

Note: Free Fire pets in the above list are not prioritized in any order, and the abilities described are at their maximum level.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar