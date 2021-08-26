5 best Free Fire pet skins in August 2021

As of August 2021, Free Fire has a collection of 16 pets that players can choose from. Except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, each pet has its own unique ability that players can use in Free Fire matches.

Free Fire also offers a wide variety of pet skins that players can acquire. Most of the skins are worth 699 diamonds (in-game currency), while some cost 299 diamonds.

Players will have to choose the skin icon and select the pet skin of their choice (Image via Free Fire)

The pet skins do not have special powers and just elevate the look of the pet. Free Fire gamers can head over to the in-game store to buy the skins. Or they can follow the steps given below to acquire the skin:

Mobile gamers need to open Free Fire and press “Store”.

The players will then need to select “Pet” from the list.

They will then have to select the skin icon.

Players need to scroll through the pet skins and then select the one they like.

Free Fire gamers then have to click the “Purchase” option.

They will be prompted to pay the required amount after which the pet skin will be theirs.

Note: Players can only equip the pet skin if they have the pet.

Best Free Fire pet skins

Players can pick any one of the pet skins given below:

1) Gamer Moony

Moony pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Skin Description: A game lover, perhaps that’s the reason he visits our planet.

Cost: 699 diamonds.

2) Zapping Dreki

Dreki pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Skin Description: Immensely powerful lightning surrounds him, leaving a void behind.

Cost: 699 diamonds.

3) Spring Festival Robo

Robo pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Skin Description: Festivity is in the air, and Robo feels it despite being far from home.

Cost: 699 diamonds.

4) Battle Fox

Spirit Fox pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Skin Description: A combination between beauty and technology.

Cost: 699 diamonds.

5) Golden Leopard

Night Panther pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Skin Description: We’re all heroes.

Cost: 699 diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinion of the author.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Thiva

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by R. Elahi