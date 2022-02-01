5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay (February 2022)

Pets are the in-game companions for the characters in Garena Free Fire, which one can acquire from the store. Most of the pets have adorable looks and possess some skill that assists characters on the battlefield. Hence, if users are looking for additional tactical support, they should go for pets.

Some pets favor a defensive playstyle, while some assist with aggressive gameplay. The key to choosing a pet is understanding its ability and requirements. For example, pets like Detective Panda and Spirit Fox offer HP recovery, while Falco allows users to land a few seconds earlier in a match.

Free Fire pets that suit aggressive playstyle (February 2022)

1) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand - Increases throw range for throwables like grenades, smoke, flashbangs, and gloo walls by 10%.

Players can encounter a substantial increase in their throwing capabilities using Beaston. One can employ the enhanced throwing range while rushing, especially during endzone fights. The increase in the trajectory range allows users to adjust their throws to a farther distance.

2) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - A recovery of 35% (of HP) EP parallel to each HP gain due to Treatment Pistol or Med Kit.

Maintaining HP is essential in Free Fire as the match's fate relies on the same. Losing the HP is equivalent to giving away the game. Therefore, an EP boost is pretty vital before rushing on opponents.

Ottero offers EP gain whenever players recover their HP using Med Kit or Treatment Pistol. The points acquired in the EP bar will be converted into HP after procuring damage.

3) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - An addition of 30 points to the EP whenever the safe zone shrinks.

Players usually rush on their opponents after collecting the required items and guns. Typically, the attack occurs after shrinking the first zone, which is why Agent Hop is crucial for many users with aggressive gameplay.

Players can benefit from the extra 30 EP while rushing on their enemies. Additionally, they can take advantage of each shrinking zone in a Free Fire match, which will help them in endzone fights if they survive.

4) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree - Enhance the speeds of gliding and diving while parachuting by 15% and 25%, respectively.

The increase in gliding and diving speeds is vital, considering that it will allow players to land a few seconds earlier than opponents. One can easily find and loot their desired guns at a safer place or land at a hot drop to benefit from an early landing.

5) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - Snips the cooldown time for the equipped ability by 6%.

There are many active abilities in Free Fire that suit aggressive gameplay, and Dj Alok, K, and Skyler are a few prominent examples. Most of the active ability characters exhibit a cooldown time that denies players to use the skill for a period.

Rockie helps decrease CD time, proving vital for aggressive gameplay strategy.

Note: The list is not in a particular order and reflects the author's opinions. The pets mentioned in this article are on their minimum levels. Players can make them stronger using pet food.

Edited by Srijan Sen