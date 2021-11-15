5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok for reaching Heroic easily

Heroic is the highest rank that a player can reach in Free Fire. In order to reach this tier, players need to have a good combination of characters and pets along with their own skills.

DJ Alok is a very powerful character in Free Fire who possesses an active ability. Players can use the pets given below to boost their ability and make their Free Fire gameplay even stronger.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

Pets to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire

Here are five pets that players can pair with DJ Alok:

1) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players using DJ Alok can gain a great advantage by landing quickly. Falco’s ability, Skyline Spree, improves the diving speed by 15% and gliding speed by 25%.

2) Dr Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dr Beanie’s ability is called Dashy Duckwalk, which helps players to increase their movement speed by 30% while crouching. Since DJ Alok improves movement and sprinting speed, this Free Fire pet’s ability will be a good match.

3) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

When players are using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit, Ottero’s ability, Double Blubber, allows players to recover EP that is 35% of the HP recovered. DJ Alok already supplies HP, so players using Ottero will not have to worry about their health anymore.

4) Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Poring helps in protecting Level 1 helmets and vests, which is a major advantage to players as they use DJ Alok for aggressive matches. This Free Fire pet’s ability is called Stitch and Patch.

5) Moony

Moony and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moony’s ability is called Paranormal Protection, which helps in reducing damage by 25% when players are in interaction countdown. This is a great addition to DJ Alok’s ability as it facilitates damage reduction.

Disclaimer: The list is not in any particular order and is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playstyle.

Edited by Shaheen Banu