Best Free Fire settings and emulator for low-end PCs

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. Since it is a mobile game, players will need an emulator to run it.

An emulator is a software that is capable of running mobile games on the computer. Players will have to download and install the emulator on their computer and search for Free Fire.

Free Fire on emulator

Free Fire on NoxPlayer (Image via bignox.com)

Sometimes, players with low-end PCs face a tough time choosing a suitable emulator because of its system requirements. They can select an emulator with low system requirements and tweak the display settings of Free Fire after downloading it on their computer.

Optimal Free Fire display settings

Display settings (Image via Free Fire)

Players can apply the following Display settings on Free Fire to run it smoothly on their low-end PC:

Graphics: Smooth

Smooth Resolution: Normal

Normal Shadow: Off

Off FPS: Normal

Normal Players can choose any filter of their choice: Classic, Bright, Vivid, or Ocean

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below if they want to change the Display settings on Free Fire:

Step 1: Players will have to open the game and tap on the Settings icon on the top-right side of the screen.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Display option

Step 3: They will have to tap on the Settings they want to set.

Best emulator for low-end PCs

System requirements of NoxPlayer (Image via bignox.com)

NoxPlayer can be regarded as the best emulator for low-end PCs. The minimum system requirements allow players to run it smoothly on their computers.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System: Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10

Windows XP SP3, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 Processor: Intel or AMD dual-core processor

Intel or AMD dual-core processor Video: Open GL 2.0 or above

Open GL 2.0 or above Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

1.5 GB RAM Storage: 1 GB

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and is meant for beginners.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar