5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Elite Moco for aggressive gameplay

Free Fire has a lot more to offer than just exciting game modes with lots of add-ons in the form of characters, pets, gun skins, outfits, events and more. The game provides a vast cast of characters and pets, boasting a unique set of abilities that considerably impact the overall gameplay.

Utilizing the right set of pets with specific characters can offer a strategic advantage that can turn the course of a particular match. Additionally, with every new update, the developers make an addition to this list, offering a diverse selection and a lot of combinations to choose from.

Moco "Enigma" commonly referred to by players as Elite Moco, was added back in September 2021 and is widely utilized. Users need to complete the awakening missions to get the character.

They will benefit from both the abilities of regular as well as the awakened Moco. First, when they hit enemies, the opponent will be tagged, and the information will be shared with teammates. Further, with the awakening ability, the tag on the enemies will last longer by 6.5 seconds if the enemies more. Here are a few pets that complement Moco's kit.

Best pet combinations with Elite Moco in Free Fire

5) Detective Panda - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire)

When users are equipped with Detective Panda, they will gain back HP with every kill. At the highest level, they will get ten health points upon eliminating opponents. Getting additional health points definitely offers an edge while playing aggressively.

4) Dr. Beanie - Dashy Duckwalk

Dr. Beanie (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive a buff to their movement speed when they are crouched by a massive 60%. Players can utilize it to quickly sneak around opponents, especially in houses and then eliminate them.

3) Falco - Skyline Spree

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Falco is essential in the battle royale mode as the advantage it provides is incomparable. It increases the gliding speed after diving by 45% and then boosts the diving speed by 50% when the parachute opens. Players can land quickly for the loot and collect better items to get the upper hand, especially in hot drops.

2) Dreki - Dragon Glare

Dreki (Image via Free Fire)

Dragon Glare enables users to spot four enemies with a radius of 30m who are using medkits. This lasts for a duration of 5 seconds. This complements Moco's skills well, as players will have a lot of information to play on. After getting the locations, players can plan and rush on the enemies.

1) Mr. Waggor - Smooth Gloo

Also Read

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor was the most carried pet in Free Fire last year due to its fantastic skill. It provides players with gloo wall grenades every 100 seconds when they have less than 2 of these available. The grenade is of strategic importance and helps users in all phases of the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi