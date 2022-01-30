5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Wukong in 2022

Garena Free Fire has an ever-expanding character line-up that has been enriched with updates pretty consistently. The buzz around some new characters tends to cool down rapidly within a few days, while others went on to build their fanbase among the users.

Some popular characters are DJ Alok, K, Chrono, Skyler, and Wukong. Each of these characters has a cult-like fan-following. Wukong, aka the Monkey King of Free Fire, is quite famous due to its transformation capabilities that suit aggressive and passive gameplay.

Note: This list is not in particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The pet skills listed are at the first level, and users can use the pet food to make them stronger.

Wukong in Garena Free Fire: Active ability and level-ups

The Monkey King has an active ability named "Camouflage" that can transform the character into a bush for a specific period. During the transformation period, users can move around with a reduction of 20% in their agility. The ability exhibits a massive cooldown that players can lower using level-ups.

"Camouflage" has the following upgradable attributes:

First level:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds CD: 300 seconds

Second level:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds CD: 280 seconds

Third level:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds CD: 260 seconds

Fourth level:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds CD: 240 seconds

Fifth level:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds CD: 220 seconds

Sixth level:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds CD: 200 seconds

Best pets for the Monkey King in Free Fire

1) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree - Enhances the gliding and diving speeds for the character by 15% and 25%, respectively.

Falco is pretty vital for any character in Free Fire's BR mode as users can benefit from an early landing. One can get an edge over their enemies by gaining access to the loot a few seconds earlier. They can camp, loot, and sneak attack their enemies using Wukong.

2) Ottero

Skill: Double Blubber - An addition of 35% points to EP bar with every HP recovery because of Treatment Pistol or Med Kit.

It is a known fact that EP is equally crucial as HP because the former proves to be quite vital when players are rushing. EP converts to HP as players receive damage from a fight or a shrinking safe zone.

3) Beaston

Skill: Helping Hand - Allows players to enhance the throwing range by 10% for throwables like grenades, flashbangs, smoke, and gloo walls.

Enhanced throwing range allows players to adjust their throws for longer ranges. It comes in handy, especially during endzone fights where the prone enemies camp farther. Additionally, players can also deploy gloo walls or smoke longer to distract the opponents.

4) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill - Reduces the cooldown time for the occupied ability by 6%.

Wukong has a higher cooldown time, and users must reduce it, which will allow them to use "Camouflage" pretty frequently. Players can maximize Rockie's skill to get the full benefit from the Free Fire pet.

5) Agent Hop

Skill: Bouncing Hops - A recovery of 30 EP whenever the safe zone shrinks.

Wukong is quite helpful in surviving the game till the last zones. Hence, one can benefit from staying in the multiple stages as users can get EP recovery with each shrinking zone.

The recovered EP will help users to gain HP during fights quickly. Moreover, if players can survive till the last zone, they can use the excessive EP during the endzone battles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar