5 best Free Fire pet skins released in 2021

Skins are the most aesthetic part of Free Fire. Skins on vehicles, weapons, characters, etc., make the game look appealing to play.

Pets are a crucial part of Free Fire, and the fascinating thing about having a pet is that each one has a unique skin. Though Free Fire has a huge active user base, many players are unaware of the best pet skins in the game.

This article lists the best pet skins in Free Fire released in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The skins are not listed in any particular order or ranking.

Top pet skins released so far in Free Fire

1) Apocalypse Fox

Apocalypse Fox in Free Fire

The Apocalypse Fox skin is available in the Azure Dragon Top Up event. The event was launched on June 23rd and will end on July 3rd. The skin is a top-up reward. If players top-up 100 diamonds, they can claim Spirit Fox's skin for free.

Note: Although users have to pay money for diamonds, the top-up rewards are basically free since no in-game currency is used to obtain them.

2) Gamer Moony

Gamer Moony in Free Fire

Moony is the most recent addition to the "Pet" section of Free Fire. He was released during the Moony Top Up event. However, recently, Garena introduced a new pet skin for it. The Gamer Moony pet skin is available in the "Store" section of Free Fire and costs 699 diamonds.

3) Zapping Dreki

Zapping Dreki in Free Fire

Garena launched the Zapping Dreki skin with the release of the Dreki pet in Free Fire after the OB27 update. The in-game description of the Zapping Dreki skin says:

"Immensely powerful lightning surrounds him, leaving a void behind."

The skin is available for 699 diamonds in the "Store" section.

4) Glacier Beaston

Glacier Beaston in Free Fire

The Glacier Beaston skin is probably one of the most aesthetically appealing skins of Beaston. It displays Beaston as an ice-sculpted structure exhaling chilly breaths.

The skin is available for 699 diamonds in the "Store" section.

5) Galaxy Dreki

Galaxy Dreki in Free Fire

Garena released the Galaxy Dreki pet skin with the launch of Dreki. It is one of the best skins of Dreki, displaying a purple and violet tinge all over its body. The in-game description of the skin says:

"Elegant yet mysterious."

The Galaxy Dreki pet skin is priced at 699 diamonds in the "Store" section of Free Fire.

