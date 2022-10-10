5 best Free Fire pets to use in October 2022 (MAX version)

Characters in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version are vital to one's gameplay strategy due to their passive or active abilities. Pets serve a purpose akin to character abilities, as they provide an extra layer to a player's game plan on the battlefield.

Pet skills vary in capabilities as well as the in-game advantages they offer. However, there are some companions that one can consider better than the rest due to their on-field benefits. For more clarity, the following section will list the top five pets in Garena Free Fire MAX as of October 2022.

Note: The list is not in a particular order and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Garena Free Fire MAX pets for players to consider (October 2022)

1) Ottero

Ottero's skill is Double Blubber (Image via Garena)

Pet skill: Double Blubber - With each usage of medkit or Treatment Pistol, players will receive a certain percentage of EP recovery depending on the gained HP (health/hit points).

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

EP recovery: 35%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

EP recovery: 50%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

EP recovery: 65%

HP recovery is essential for survival, but EP gain is also vital, especially when players are escaping and don't have the time to recover their health. Apart from the automatic HP gain while making an escape, the availability of sufficient points in the EP bar makes it easier to rush. Therefore, Ottero becomes an excellent pet in Garena Free Fire MAX, irrespective of the game mode.

2) Rockie

Rockie's skill is Stay Chill (Image via Garena)

Pet skill: Stay Chill - Rockie lowers the cooldown time of the equipped and active character ability by a decent margin.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Decrease in cooldown: 6%

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Decrease in cooldown: 10%

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Decrease in cooldown: 15%

Many players use active abilities in Free Fire MAX due to their exceptional tactical advantages. However, their high cooldown time is usually a setback, which may make them a liability. Therefore, Rockie is a great choice if gamers want to snip the cooldown time for active abilities.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's skill is Panda's Blessings (Image via Garena)

Pet skill: Panda's Blessings - Players can claim extra HP whenever they get a kill.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Received HP: Four points

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Received HP: Seven points

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Received HP: 10 points

Any additional HP gain is always welcome, mainly when players have survived a fight and have killed multiple opponents. In this regard, Detective Panda is a good choice in Free Fire MAX matches, as it provides a decent HP gain after players max out Panda's Blessings.

4) Dreki

Dreki's skill is Dragon Glare (Image via Garena)

Pet skill: Dragon Glare - Gamers will be able to spot one opponent within a specific range for a few seconds.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Number of opponents: One

Range: 10m

Duration: Three seconds

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Number of opponents: Two

Range: 20m

Duration: Four seconds

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Number of opponents: Four

Range: 30m

Duration: Five seconds

It is helpful to learn the location of nearby enemies, especially when they are vulnerable or low on health. Thus, Dreki becomes a useful pet in the game if players desire to get accurate information regarding the positions of healing opponents while not being too far away from them.

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's skill is Well Fed (Image via Garena)

Pet skill: Well Fed - Players will receive an extra four HP with a Med Kit.

Level-ups

Skill level 1 (Pet Level 1)

Received HP: Four points

Skill level 2 (Pet Level 5)

Received HP: Seven points

Skill level 3 (Pet Level 7)

Received HP: 10 points

Like Detective Panda, Spirit Fox is another brilliant choice for users seeking free HP gain in Free Fire MAX. However, this companion is much more risk-free, as players can get extra points for their HP bar without killing an enemy.

