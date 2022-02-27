5 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released in India before ban

One of the most difficult tasks is to track down a valid Free Fire redeem code. After a working one is found, users can easily get a free reward within the battle royale game by claiming it on the official redemption site.

However, there is a problem as the redeem codes are server-specific and cannot be used globally. Thus, only players from a particular region can benefit from these codes. Here are the top five Free Fire redeem codes before the game’s ban in India.

Best Free Fire India server redeem codes

5) Redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

The bundle (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, and Black Rose Rocker Bundle

Players received considerable value through this redeem code as getting a permanent gun skin and a bundle would have burnt a hole in their pocket. This was given out on the accomplishment of the viewership milestone for the Kill Chori music video.

4) Redeem code: SARG886AV5GR

The rewards for the code (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Garena released this code during Holi 2021 after accomplishing the target for their music video - DNA Mein Dance featuring Hrithik Roshan. It provided a bundle, banner, avatar and loot box. Moreover, it was valid for a few days, and most of the users managed to get the rewards.

3) Redeem code: FFICJGW9NKYT

The possible gun skin (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

This Free Fire redeem code provided a permanent gun skin – MAG 7 Executioner, along with a custom room card and Pickup Truck. Besides these guaranteed rewards, users were provided with FFIC Gold Token that can be utilized to get one of the following:

One-Finger Pushup

Skyler

Beaston

M4A1 – FFCS

The character and pet still cost 499 and 599 diamonds, respectively, while the emote cost 399 diamonds. Hence, gamers were presented with a diverse assortment of incentive options.

2) Redeem code: FFIC33NTEUKA

Wiggle Walk emote (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote and Robo Pet

Garena released the redeem code for Free Fire India Championship 2020. However, due to the short validity, not all the users were able to attain the rewards. The Mechanical Wings backpack is a rare cosmetic item, while the other two items, i.e., emote and pet, still cost a lot of diamonds.

Subsequently, players swarmed the Rewards Redemption Site, and the developers had to extend the redemption window not once but twice.

1) Redeem code: FFAC2YXE6RF2

The car skin was up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Brave Crystal, Rare Crystal, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

The code was released during the live stream of the Free Fire Asia Championship after the accomplishment of three live viewership milestones. In the first instance, the rewards may not appear to be attractive, but users can use Brave Crystal to get one of the following:

Kapella

Alvaro

Hunter in the Sky (Parachute)

Speedster Bunny (Vehicle skin)

Similarly, the Rare Crystal could be exchanged for

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames

Gloo Wall – Hysteria

Chicken (Emote)

3000x Universal Fragments

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen