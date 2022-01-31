5 best Free Fire rewards released in January 2022

When it comes to obtaining free items in Free Fire, most players have resorted to taking part in events. Developers continue to release new ones, and many of them were made accessible on the Indian server throughout the ongoing month of January.

The game’s community was able to acquire a vast range of things from them, such as a character, pet, and so on.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion, and the following are only the items that users could receive for free in January.

Best rewards made available in Free Fire (January 2022)

5) Free Gloo Wall skin – Pink Wink (15 January)

The Gloo Wall – Pink Wink skin made its way after Free Fire collaborated with SpaceSpeakers. Users had the opportunity to acquire the same through the ‘SpaceSpeakers Top-Up II,’ which ran between 15 January and 21 January.

Users had the task of purchasing 300 diamonds to obtain it for free.

4) Free legendary Shattered Reality emote (4 January)

Like the Gloo Wall skin, this legendary emote was also made available to users from a top-up event. The ‘New Age Top-Up’ started on 4 January and was present in the game until 9 January.

Three different rewards were offered during the event:

Ironthrasher Backpack: Purchase 100 diamonds Motorbike – Ice Blossoms: Purchase 300 diamonds Shattered Reality: Purchase 500 diamonds

3) Free Yeti pet (1 January)

On 1 January, users were eligible to claim the Yeti pet for free as part of the New Age campaign. It has the ‘Frost Fortress’ ability that reduces damage from explosives.

The event did not require gamers to complete any task, and they could directly obtain it after logging in.

2) Free 100 cube fragments – 1 Magic Cube (1 January)

On the same day as the Yeti pet, users could accumulate 100 cube fragments as part of the aftermatch drop. Later, players could exchange the gathered fragments for a Magic Cube, which they can use to redeem an exclusive costume bundle.

1) Free female character (29 January)

In the ongoing ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign, numerous female-themed rewards are available to players. On the peak day of the festivities, i.e., 29 January, users were directly able to claim any one of the following characters:

Olivia Nikita Misha Caroline Moco Laura A124 Shani Notora Steffie Kapella Dasha Xayne

They just had to sign in and claim any of them without performing any missions.

