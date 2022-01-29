How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Season 45 Elite Pass

The Season 44 Elite Pass is currently underway in Garena Free Fire, and it offers users several unique rewards, including two costume bundles: Celestial Cosmopuff and Galactic Spaceboogy. It will run for a few more days before coming to an end.

Users are already enthusiastic regarding the upcoming one, i.e., Season 45 Elite Pass. A pre-order process has also begun, and the pass will be making its way into the game on 1 February.

Step-by-step to purchase diamonds for Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass

In-game, there will be two unique paid versions of the pass accessible to users: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, which will be available for purchase in the same way as before. Individuals will have to spend 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively, to complete the process.

Those who do not have the required quantity of diamonds will have to complete the top up. With the unavailability of Codashop and Games Kharido, they will have to use the in-game center:

Step 1: After Free Fire is open, users have to head over to the in-game center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon.

Step 2: On their screens, they will have various options available. Gamers can choose the required number of diamonds they wish to acquire.

The in-game center provides the users with diamonds (Image via Garena)

These are the options available:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Finally, the payment can be completed to get the diamonds in Free Fire.

After the start of the pass, these steps can be followed by users to acquire it:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire, they should click on the Elite Pass icon to access it.

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button. Two paid versions will appear on their screens.

Step 3: Gamers can purchase either one and complete all the missions to earn badges.

