5 best Free Fire YouTubers to watch for Pro gameplay in India (May 2022)

Garena's most popular shooter, Free Fire, has become a household name in the mobile gaming community. The BR title has been able to sustain its massive number of active users for an extended period of time.

The Free Fire community is also widening proportionally along with the title's rapid growth. Especially on YouTube, there is a tremendous gathering of gamers who feature FF-centered content consistently.

Creators have received the support of millions of their fans. However, only a few have been able to stand themselves out of the crowd by showcasing pro gameplay.

Disclaimer: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Sportskeeda does not intend to endorse this shooter in India. Players from the country are urged to use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

5 Free Fire YouTubers to watch for their excellent gameplay in India in May 2022

1) Killer FF

Aditya "KILLER" Sikarwar is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community. Killer is a famed esports athlete representing Orangutan Elite's FF lineup. He is capable of hitting highly precise headshots even in fast-paced and challenging tournament matches.

Aditya joined YouTube on July 22, 2017, and began his journey as a content creator on April 28, 2020, with the alias "KILLER FF." He is still more focused on esports and often features tournament highlights on the channel. With 129 uploads, Killer has gained over 397K subscribers and 23.6 million views in total.

Killer FF's in-game UID is 410558205. Visit his channel from here.

2) Tahirguego FF

Tahirfuego FF (channel name) has a breakneck movement speed and aptitude to gain control over difficult combat situations. Thoroughly accurate shots make his gameplay spectacular, especially with the Charge Buster shotgun. He is currently a part of the Nigma Galaxy team and has been gleaming in the esports community as well.

He joined the YouTube platform on June 28, 2020, and started filming gameplay on the first day of the subsequent month. Within the past couple of years, Tahirfuego FF has amassed over 384K subscribers, and his 129 uploads have been viewed 34.6 million times.

Tahirfuego FF's Free Fire UID is 648859472. Visit his channel from here.

3) Pahadi Gaming

Lokesh Karakoti, aka Pahadi, is a renowned mobile gamer and an esports athlete famous for his fabulous sniping skills. His fans have titled him the "Sniper God." Lokesh is part of the Orangutan Elite's Free Fire roaster and has been serving quality content to his millions of followers.

Pahadi holds two main channels, with Pahadi Gaming having the greatest number of subscribers, numbering 1.44 million with a total of 580 uploads. This particular channel has received an aggregate of 112.1 million views since he first filmed his gameplay on July 21, 2019. However, the second channel has also been able to garner almost the same support.

Pahadi Gaming's FF UID is 147098967. Visit his channel from here.

4) TG Delete

Narai "Delete" Yadav is one of the best rushers in the Indian Free Fire scene. It is quite a challenging task to defeat him in close-range confrontations. He has won several titles as an esports contender. Delete got the most spotlight while he was a part of Total Gaming Esports but now is representing "The Mafia's" team with the same teammates.

Delete featured his first tournament highlight on his YouTube channel "TG DELETE" on June 9, 2021. Since then, his 123 uploads have been able to attract 286K fans (subscribers) and have piled up over 23.6 million views on the channel.

TG Delete's FF UID is 235249808. Visit his channel from here.

5) PAGAL M10

The man behind the PAGAL M10 YouTube channel, Prince Yadav, is a popular alias in the community. He has impressive movement speed while deploying gloo walls and offers shots with exceeding precision. Prince is pretty comfortable with shotguns in Free Fire.

Yadav registered for the channel on YouTube on June 26, 2018, and entered the FF community with his first piece of content on November 23, 2019. PAGAL M10 has accumulated over 1.03 million subscribers and 65.3 million views in total. So far, there have been 111 uploads on the channel.

PAGAL M10's Free Fire UID is 387604143. Visit his channel from here.

Note: This list is entirely based on the author's personal views and the YouTubers have not been listed in any order. Also, the data shown under each heading is accurate as of May 9.

Edited by R. Elahi