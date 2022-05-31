5 best games like Free Fire for 3 GB RAM phones (2022)

Garena's prominent title, Free Fire, is one of the most widely played shooter games globally while leading the entire genre.

The gigantic user base reflects its popularity. However, gamers seek Free Fire's alternatives for various reasons, such as device compatibility and the desire to try out new titles.

Several games available on the market serve mobile gamers with a thrilling battle royale experience and decent graphics. Indeed, not all can be enjoyed lag-free due to low device configuration.

Generally, mobile phones for gaming are judged by the RAM installed on the device. 1GB to 4GB mobile devices are considered to be low-end devices.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. However, they can still access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Hand-picked shooter titles like Free Fire for low-end mobile devices in 2022

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Despite its impressive graphics, ScarFall can be handled easily by low-end devices. The online BR shooter was released by an India-based company called XSQUADS Tech in October 2019.

As in Free Fire, ScarFall also pits 48 players against each other, and the one who survives the battle will be the conqueror.

Key information:

Installs: 5 Million+

5 Million+ Rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Size: 654MB

654MB Last updated: In March 2022

4) Knives Out

With a huge player base, Knives Out is another fascinating battle royale game on the list. The title was introduced by NetEase Games in November 2017.

It is an adventurous survival game under the online multiplayer category. One hundred players spread over its extra-large maps.

Realistic graphics are one of the most attentive attributes. Like Free Fire, gamers can acquire several collectibles and enjoy multiple modes.

Key information:

Installs: 10 Million+

10 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 1.7GB

1.7GB Last updated: In April 2022

3) Badlanders

Badlanders is the second shooter title on this list published by NetEase Games. It is a tactical and action-filled survival game made available in South East Asia in January 2022.

Gamers who like treasure hunting and suspenseful games should try it out. Twenty-five players (also referred to as Badlanders) face off against each other to grab the victory first.

Key information:

Installs: 5 Million+

5 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 841MB

841MB Last updated: In May 2022

2) PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of its original title, PUBG. It is arguably the biggest competitor of Free Fire.

With many similarities, both the titles are highly potent in serving mobile gamers with a satisfactory experience.

Level Infinite offered this action-packed title in August 2019. Youngsters can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite with their friends online and obtain various in-game cosmetics to build their distinct collections.

Key information:

Installs: 100 Million+

100 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 716MB

716MB Last updated: In September 2021

1) Hero Hunters

Released by Deca Games in February 2017, Hero Hunters has won several awards, with Google Play's most innovative game award being a highlighted one.

It is possibly the most suitable game on this list for low-end devices due to its considerably smaller size.

Hero Hunters is a team-based action game where gamers have to complete Co-op missions. Interestingly, the title can also be played offline. It is supposed to provide HD graphics.

Key information:

Installs: 10 Million+

10 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 134MB

134MB Last updated: In May 2022

Note: The information and data under each game title are as per the Google Play Store and accurate as of May 31. This article solely interprets the personal views of the author.

