5 best Garena Free Fire pets to pair with active characters

Pets have emerged as an essential component of Free Fire. Like characters, they each have their skills. Garena has added many new ones over the past few years, expanding the list and providing gamers with additional options.

The choice of a pet can play an indispensable role on the battlefield. Furthermore, users can choose them depending on the character that they are employing.

Free Fire pets to pair with active characters

5) Dreki

Dreki (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is a decent option, and Dragon Glare is a wonderful skill. It allows players to locate one foe using Med Kits in a range of 10 meters for three seconds.

Consequently, once the skill’s level increases to the max, the number of enemies increases to four, the range surges to 30 meters, and the duration rises to five seconds.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is an incredible choice if users want to go aggressive on the battlefield. In Panda’s Blessings, individuals will be gaining a total of 4 health points after getting a kill.

The amount of HP they gain per kill becomes ten after the users level up the pet to 7 (max).

3) Mr Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr Waggor complements the Skyler character and is generally a good choice because of the Smooth Gloo ability.

When the pet is equipped, users will receive one Gloo Wall grenade every 120 seconds if they do not already have one. At the peak level, Mr. Waggor will produce one every 100 seconds if they possess fewer than two Gloo Walls.

2) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Users with Ottero’s Double Blubber ability receive EP while using either a Treatment Pistol or a Med Kit. At the initial level, they regain 35% of their HP, and when the pet reaches its max, the percentage increases to 65%.

Ottero is ideal for pairing with K and A124, as both of its abilities demand EP. It is still a viable option in general.

1) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the best pet that users can pair while using a character that has an active ability. This is because its “Stay Chill” leads to a 6% reduction in the cooldown time of the equipped active skill.

As the level rises, the ability enhances, and the reduction in the cooldown time becomes a massive 15%.

