5 best pets to pair with Otho in Free Fire

Garena unveiled two new characters, Leon and Otho, with Free Fire's OB30 update. Both are up for grabs through different means. Players can procure Leon through the BOOYAH DAY event, while Otho can be acquired via a top-up event.

Both Leon and Otho are equally potent characters, but the latter boasts a highly unique passive skill. His Memory Mist reveals the location of enemies within a specified distance whenever players eliminate an opponent. The range of skill increases with level-ups.

Moreover, One can increase their tactical strength to get an edge over foes after accompanying Otho with a suitable pet.

Otho in Garena Free Fire: What are the best pets to pair with the latest character

5) Shiba

Shiba - Mushroom Sense (Image via Free Fire)

Shiba is one of the "good boys" available in Free Fire, based on a famous Japanese dog breed of the same name. It has an ability named Mushroom Sense that helps players discover mushrooms and get an EP gain.

Shiba's skill has a 180-second cooldown with a duration of 30 seconds. Therefore, the adorable Free Fire dog is a decent option to use with Otho.

4) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox - Well Fed (Image via Free Fire)

Spirit Fox is another decent choice to couple with Otho as gamers can get an HP recovery with its ability. They have to use a health pack to enable Spirit Fox's Well Fed in Free Fire. Each usage assists in 4 HP recovery.

Players can maximize the heath point recovery to 10 at the third skill level.

3) Ottero

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, Ottero is probably the most adorable pet. In addition, its ability, Double Blubber, helps recover some EP. The skill activates whenever players use any healing equipment like a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit.

EP recovered is 35% of the restored HP restored at the first level, and it shoots up to 65% at the maximum skill level.

2) Beaston

Beaston - Helping Hands (Image via Free Fire)

It is essential to rush enemies when their location has been exposed, and grenades are equally crucial while attacking them. Thus, with its Helping Hands skill, Beaston becomes essential for gamers who want to surprise attack opponents.

Helping Hands upgrade the range of the throwables by 10% at the base level, which comes in handy while pressurizing the foes in a Free Fire match.

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda - Panda's Blessings (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda is the most suitable pet for Otho as its skill activates similarly. Players have to kill opponents to benefit from Panda's Blessings. The ability can restore four health points with each kill.

It is needless to say that the four-point increase in HP is crucial when users attack opponents. Moreover, the increase in HP upgrades to 10 points at Detective Panda's third skill level.

