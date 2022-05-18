5 best Garena Free Fire redeem code rewards released in 2022

Garena Free Fire keeps surprising its large player base by offering several freebies either via in-game events or redeem codes. Generally, players are more inclined towards redeem codes as these allow them to claim various rewards effortlessly.

The developers regularly release redeem codes for several in-game collectibles. There have been many releases this year, and a few of the most attractive items offered through redeem codes have been mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Garena Free Fire: Best rewards offered through redeem codes in 2022

1) Wiggle Walk Emote

Wiggle Walk emote is quite popular in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Wiggle Walk emote was offered to Free Fire players as a reward for completing the milestone of 500K live viewers on the live stream of India's one of the most prominent official esports tournaments called Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter.

The event concluded in January 2022. Subsequently, the developers released the redeem code for players to claim this fantastic emote for free. In total, there were four items in this particular event. However, only one of them was obtainable. The majority of players chose the Wiggle Walk emote.

The redeem code is FFPL72XC2SWE (only for Indian Server).

2) Thunder Electrified Bundle

The Thunder Electrified Bundle is one of the best costume bundles launched in 2022. This amazing costume was offered to players for free on the Free Fire European server on March 2, 2022.

Since this was a premium item, officials set the expiry of this code very short and only 10 users were allowed to redeem it. This was based on a first-come, first-serve system. The redeem code was released by the FF Europe team, who was celebrating 500K followers on their official Instagram handle.

The redeem code for the Electrified Thunder Bundle is J3ZKQ57Z2P2P (only valid for the European server).

3) M1014 Underground Howl

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

M1014 is a widely used shotgun in Free Fire. Its popular skin, M1014 Underground Howl, was made available to users for free via redeem code on May 17, 2022.

However, it should be noted that this firearm skin was to be unlocked by opening a crate. Hence, the chances of winning a permanent one were low.

The redeem code is SEKQFDP89JVK (only valid for the European server).

4) Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

The Atlantic Warrior bundle - Shoes (Image via Garena)

First released in 2020, the Atlantic Warrior bundle has returned multiple times on the Indian server and other Asian servers. On January 2, 2022, the 'shoes' part of the same bundle was gifted to Free Fire players on the Indonesian server.

The same redeem code also arrived with one more reward: Wasteland Roamer's head part.

The redeem code for these two rewards is FF119MB3PFA5 (only valid for the Indonesian server).

5) Golden Sledge Surfboard

In April, FF Singapore officials unveiled the redeem code for a surfboard skin called the Golden Sledge in the finals of the Free Fire MCP S3. This surfboard skin is not that unique as similar kinds of skins have already been introduced many times in the game.

The redeem code for the Golden Sledge surfboard skin is MCPTFNXZF4TA (only valid on the Singapore server).

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion and the rewards above have not been prioritized in any order. Also, the redeem codes recorded in this article may not be active at the moment.

