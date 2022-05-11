5 tips to use shotguns for one-tap kills in Free Fire and FF MAX

Mastering one-tap kills with shotguns in Free Fire is an art. It takes a lot of dedication and skill to execute. However, when done correctly, a killshot on an enemy is all but confirmed every time.

Nevertheless, understanding the parameters needed to execute this type of shot is not always easy. With each match offering layers of dynamics to overcome, players need to understand what to do to make the most out of every engagement.

Use these tips while trying to get one-tap kills with shotguns in Free Fire

5) Get as close as possible to the target

When aiming for a one-tap kill using a shotgun in Free Fire, it’s always a good idea to get up close and personal with the target. This will allow the player to maximize accuracy and decrease the odds of missing a shot.

Shooting from up close also ensures that the target does not have much space to escape. Once in the player's sights, they will be shot and killed with ease. This makes the whole process safer as well.

4) Aim for the head

If it wasn't obvious enough, aiming for the head is a must when trying to one-shot a target. Although body shots will work, the one-tap effect will lose out. Furthermore, if the enemy is able to counterattack, given the close-range, things can take a turn for the worse.

If one shot to the head is not enough, players will have two options. They can either shoot again to try and secure the kill or rotate back to safety. While both are viable, depending on the situation, players will have to make subjective choices.

3) Injure the target to make the task easier

To ensure that a one-tap shot is achieved by using a shotgun in Free Fire, players should try to injure their opponent with mid-range weapons before closing the distance.

Doing this will have two benefits. One, the opponent will already be injured and will likely panic. Two, a headshot from a shotgun will all but secure an easy one-tap kill.

2) Use a flashbang before shooting

At times, closing the distance and getting into shotgun range is next to impossible. If the enemy is well entrenched, the player is likely to sustain a lot of damage. Thankfully, there is an easy way to overcome this issue.

By using flashbangs, players can blind opponents and rush them with ease. Without the ability to fight back effectively, aiming for the head and pulling the trigger to secure a kill will be easy.

1) Try to get the armor penetration effect

The M1887 shotgun offers a decent amount of armor penetration per shot. This allows the shot to bypass armor and directly inflict damage on the target. Using this will give players an edge as helmet armor can be ignored.

Aside from the M1887 shotgun, players can also use Hayato's ability, Bushido, to gain an armor penetration effect. This can be combined with any shotgun to increase its damage output.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

