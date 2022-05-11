5 best Free Fire MAX characters for passive players after latest update

Although securing kills to improve the K/D ratio is a vital aspect of Free Fire MAX, not everyone wants to follow that route. Some players like to enjoy the game passively and take their own time doing things.

For them, combat is secondary, and the primary focus is survival. Their goal is to survive until the end of the match and hopefully secure a Booyah. By choosing from a few select characters, the odds of achieving the same are improved.

Free Fire MAX characters that are ideal for players relying on a passive playstyle

5) Notora

For players who enjoy the thrill of riding about the map, Notora is the perfect character for them. Her ability, Racer's Blessing, provides a simple yet efficient buff for everyone present in the vehicle.

When players with this ability drive the vehicle, they will recover five hit points every 4.5 seconds. This passive healing can be used when rotating from one POI to the next.

4) Joseph

Joseph is a Free Fire MAX character of many talents, and one of them is running. His ability, Nutty Movement, allows him to move faster than usual upon taking damage.

At the base level, he moves 10% faster for a brief period the moment he's shot. For a passive player wanting to get away from the enemy, this is the best way to do so. Since there is no cooldown time, it can be used as and when needed.

3) Nairi

Although Nairi is considered an aggressive character by the community, he can be used passively as well. His ability, Ice Iron, ensures that gloo walls don't break when brought under heavy fire.

Additionally, if the player chooses to launch a counterattack, the bonus damage versus a gloo wall when using an AR will come in handy. To improve the defensive capabilities of Nairi, Robo can be used to buff up the gloo walls.

2) Ford

Ford is one of the most ignored characters in Free Fire MAX. His ability, Iron Will, allows him to sustain less damage when outside the safe zone. In theory, this may sound great, but the application is limited.

Nevertheless, passive players who want to bypass campers, aggressive players, and choke points can do so safely outside the safe zone. Although damage is reduced, players should carry medkits to heal once they are back inside the safe zone.

1) Maxim

Maxim has a very peculiar ability called Gluttony. This allows him to consume mushrooms and medkits faster than others. While, initially, this may not seem like much, it does have a lot of practical uses.

Players can use this increased consumption speed to heal fast in battle and get back into the fight. This is also useful when consuming mushrooms while the safe zone is closing in on the player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu