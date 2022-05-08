How to get new Emerald Power M1887 skin in Free Fire and FF MAX

Cosmetics play an important role in Free Fire and its improved counterpart. Developers continually introduce new choices to provide users with a more diverse variety. These are added to Luck Royale, events and sometimes directly to the shop, most of which are not free.
Since the commencement of the Ramadan event, the developers have added several fresh and appealing items to the game. They have recently introduced the Emerald Tower event with three exclusive cosmetics as the grand prize: M1887 Emerald Power, Katana Emerald Power, and Motor Bike Emerald Shimmers.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from playing battle royale title. They may engage in Free Fire MAX, which was not among the banned applications.
New Emerald Tower event in Free Fire provides exclusive M1887 – Emerald Power
The Emerald Tower has commenced recently in Free Fire, and gamers will not receive the items directly. They will need to shell out diamonds to make spins in the event and collect special tokens to win the three items.
Players have time to collect tokens to collect the following rewards before 14 May 2022:
Collect one token to get Motor Bike – Emerald Shimmers
Collect two tokens to get Katana – Emerald Power
Collect three tokens to get M1887 – Emerald Power
A single spin in the event will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set them back by 180 diamonds. Users can get one of these items randomly from this list:
- Legends Token
- Cube Fragment
- 5x Destiny Lightning
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 May 2022)
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 May 2022)
- AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate
- Double EXP Card
- Double Gold Card
- Resupply Map
- Summon Airdrop
- Bonfire
- Pet Food
- 50x Universal Fragment
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Memory Fragments of multiple characters (Nairi, Otho, Leon, Dimitri, Thiva, D-Bee and Skyler)
Steps to get M1887 skin
Step 1: Users should open Luck Royale and access the Emerald Tower from the menu on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, players can make the desired number of spins and collect the required Legend Tokens for the M1887 skin.
Since gamers are not guaranteed the M1887 skin a given number of spins, only those users who have tons of spare diamonds should proceed ahead.