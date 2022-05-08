How to get new Emerald Power M1887 skin in Free Fire and FF MAX

Cosmetics play an important role in Free Fire and its improved counterpart. Developers continually introduce new choices to provide users with a more diverse variety. These are added to Luck Royale, events and sometimes directly to the shop, most of which are not free.

Since the commencement of the Ramadan event, the developers have added several fresh and appealing items to the game. They have recently introduced the Emerald Tower event with three exclusive cosmetics as the grand prize: M1887 Emerald Power, Katana Emerald Power, and Motor Bike Emerald Shimmers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from playing battle royale title. They may engage in Free Fire MAX, which was not among the banned applications.

New Emerald Tower event in Free Fire provides exclusive M1887 – Emerald Power

The Emerald Tower has commenced recently in Free Fire, and gamers will not receive the items directly. They will need to shell out diamonds to make spins in the event and collect special tokens to win the three items.

Players have time to collect tokens to collect the following rewards before 14 May 2022:

Motor Bike – Emerald Shimmers (Image via Garena)

Collect one token to get Motor Bike – Emerald Shimmers

Katana – Emerald Power (Image via Garena)

Collect two tokens to get Katana – Emerald Power

M1887 – Emerald Power (Image via Garena)

Collect three tokens to get M1887 – Emerald Power

A single spin in the event will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set them back by 180 diamonds. Users can get one of these items randomly from this list:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Legends Token

Cube Fragment

5x Destiny Lightning

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 May 2022)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 May 2022)

AK – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Card

Double Gold Card

Resupply Map

Summon Airdrop

Bonfire

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Gold Royale Voucher

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Memory Fragments of multiple characters (Nairi, Otho, Leon, Dimitri, Thiva, D-Bee and Skyler)

Steps to get M1887 skin

Step 1: Users should open Luck Royale and access the Emerald Tower from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Make the desired number of spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players can make the desired number of spins and collect the required Legend Tokens for the M1887 skin.

Since gamers are not guaranteed the M1887 skin a given number of spins, only those users who have tons of spare diamonds should proceed ahead.

Edited by Srijan Sen