4 mistakes Free Fire players make with shotguns (2022)

When it comes to close-range firepower in Free Fire, shotguns are at the top of the list. They deal massive amounts of damage, and users can easily wipe out an entire team. Sadly, not everyone is proficient with this weapon class.

When using a shotgun in combat, players tend to make numerous mistakes. This ultimately hampers the odds of winning and may lead to early exits from matches.

Get better at using shotgun in Free Fire by avoiding these simple mistakes

4) Trying to use them in mid-range combat

Shotguns have a very limited range in Free Fire. Unless users are shooting at point-blank range, the chances of inflicting significant damage are null and void. In fact, it may lead to more problems as the weapon will take time to reload.

Despite these issues, many players tend to rush towards an opponent while brandishing a shotgun. Given the distance, no damage will be inflicted. On the other hand, the opponent may open fire with an AR or SMG.

3) Spraying and praying to deal damage

When it comes to spraying an opponent with bullets, SMGs, ARs, and LMGs are the best options for Free Fire gamers. Given the vast magazine size and high rate of fire, opponents won't have time to react.

Sadly, some users try to use shotguns similarly. Rather than being accurate with their shots, they tend to spray blindly in the general direction of the enemy. While some shots will connect, most will miss their intended target.

2) Not aiming for the head

Unless using the M1887, which offers armor penetration, or Hayato's Bushido, body shots will not inflict lots of damage. While they are still helpful, players will not easily take down opponents.

Users must learn how to land headshots to maximize efficiency with a shotgun. They can do this via a simple point-and-shoot technique or advanced drag rotation method.

1) Staying stationary while shooting

When using a shotgun at close-range, staying stationary is a terrible tactical decision. There is a high chance that the enemy is also using a shotgun and will be able to land headshots easily.

To avoid this scenario, gamers can either move and shoot or jump/run during combat, making it harder for opponents to shoot with precision. If users can execute none of these maneuvers, then at the very least, they should take cover behind a gloo wall.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer