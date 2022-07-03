5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

Gloo walls are vital for one's defense in Garena Free Fire MAX, regardless of any game mode or combat situation. Whenever players are caught in enemy fire, they can deploy a gloo wall to shield themselves. Moreover, they can also learn, master, and use tricks like 360° deployment to elevate their advantage.

The defensive capabilities are not the only reason gloo walls are famous among Free Fire MAX players. The astonishing skins in the game have also contributed to the popularity of gloo walls. However, gamers don't usually get many chances to grab gloo wall designs in the game due to their high-level rarity.

Best Free Fire MAX gloo wall designs - July 2022

1) Aurora Core

Garena introduces new events now and then, which brings tons of collectibles into the game. In February 2022, the events from the Squad Beatz series made their way to Free Fire and its MAX variant. One event that was a part of the series was Squad Beatz Top Up.

The top-up event introduced one of the game's most impressive gloo wall skins, Aurora Core, a 300-diamond (top-up) reward. It features a shiny crystal-like design. Aurora Core also uses colors like purple, gold, and blue, making the gloo wall more desirable.

2) Gold Vault

Plenty of collectibles in Free Fire MAX don't boast an impressive design, but the Gold Vault gloo wall is not one of them. The Money Heist-themed collectible boasts an elaborate and intricate design of a bank vault with a golden wheel.

It was first seen in December 2021 via a collaborative event, "Reload Target Down," of the second Free Fire x Money Heist. However, after the removal, it never returned to the game.

3) Stormbringer

In June 2021, Rampage 3.0 was introduced in Garena Free Fire, which brought tons of exclusive rewards, and Stormbringer gloo wall was among them. The Azure Dragon Top Up was available as a 500-diamond (top-up) reward. The gloo wall skin has a radiant green color with a gold-colored crown in the center.

Stormbringer gloo wall is currently available in Free Fire MAX's Moco Store. Players can access the Moco Store via the Lucky Royale section and choose the Stormbringer, available among the six gloo walls in the prize pool.

4) Death Guardian

Like Stormbringer, Death Guardian is another gloo wall, which users can grab in Free Fire MAX right now via the Moco Store. The gold-silver collectible is among the game's most popular gloo wall skins and has been one of the rarest items of all time.

Devs introduced the gloo wall with a formidable guardian mask in the game in July 2020. Death Guardian gloo wall was available in the Rampage Top Up event as a free reward for purchasing 500 diamonds.

5) Cobra Strike

The final entry on this list is the Cobra Strike gloo wall, seen in Free Fire and its MAX variant on various occasions. In February, Garena introduced it as a part of the Cobra series collectibles alongside the popular Cobra Rage bundle.

The red-colored gloo wall features a menacing cobra head showcasing its fangs. The red-serpent design is quite popular due to its intricate detailing.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions. Many other gloo wall skins are available in Free Fire MAX's Moco Store, but they have been left out of the list due to their subpar designs. However, players can still check out the Moco Store to form their opinion.

