5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire (October 2021)

Gloo walls are an essential feature of Garena Free Fire as players can utilize them to enhance their defense. Each gloo wall, when deployed, provides a shield-like cover from opponents and thus avoids any damage. Gamers can benefit from gloo walls after they throw a gloo wall grenade.

Everyone is aware of the eye-grabbing skins Free Fire features. These beautiful skins include vehicles, characters, pets, weapons, and more, which are popular among fans. There are plenty of gloo wall skins that players can acquire through various means.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire Gloo walls: What are the best skins in October 2021

1) Nuclear Bunker

Nuclear Bunker has one of the most realistic among Free Fire gloo walls due to its military-styled design. Hence, it's understandable that fans have polarizing opinions regarding the design that has a nuclear logo.

Nuclear Bunker gloo wall is way wider than many available options. Therefore, it can easily shield multiple numbers of players.

2) Blood Hockey

Garena launched Blood Hockey gloo wall through the Death Penalty Elite Pass way back in October 2019. The red-colored gloo wall skin with a skull and hockey design was loved by various Fans.

Blood Hockey gloo wall skin has a unique grinning skull design which made it highly demanded among players.

3) Death Guardian

Free Fire's Death Guardian gloo wall skin is among the most popular ones in the game. The golden-grey gloo wall covers a much broader area that provides a shield to around two players.

Death Guardian's in-game description reads "Guards of Oblivion."

4) Cobra Strike

Cobra Strike is arguably the most aesthetically pleasing gloo wall skin in Free Fire. It was a part of February 2021's Cobra Party event where the gloo wall skin was a major reward.

5) Taunting Dino

Free Fire's Draw a Dino event introduced Taunting Dino in August 2020, and it was available with popular Dino bundles. The Taunting Dino gloo wall has a similar funky design to the Dino bundles, which is why many fans liked it.

There is a logo on the front side of Taunting Dino gloo wall skin that reads:

'Ha! Hit Meeeeee!'

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

