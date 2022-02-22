5 best Gold Royale bundles released in Free Fire MAX so far

Costume bundles are highly sought-after by players in Free Fire MAX, and they can obtain them via numerous methods. Although they do not affect the overall gameplay, they can help players customize their characters' overall appearance.

Gold Royale emerges as one of the options for those users who wish to acquire outfits. Over the years, a plethora of unique ones have passed by, and many curious users search for the best costumes that developers have released using this particular method.

Top 5 Gold Royale bundles released in Free Fire MAX

5) Dunk Master

Dunk Master is one of the most searched ones when it comes to rare bundles. The outfit was originally made available by Garena in October 2018, which pretty much explains why the costume is considered rare by the game's community.

Nevertheless, it made a reappearance as part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations. The following are the items included in the set:

Dunk Master (Top)

Dunk Master (Bottom)

Dunk Master (Shoes)

4) Imperial Corps

The Imperial Corps may not be the most sought-after costume set, but it is undoubtedly among the most visually appealing ones the developers have added via the Gold Royale. The overall esthetics made it one of the best male outfits.

Gamers had the opportunity to acquire it back in June 2020, and the contents of the Imperial Corps are as follows:

Imperial Corps (Head)

Imperial Corps (Top)

Imperial Corps (Bottom)

Imperial Corps (Shoes)

3) Modern Mafia

Modern Mafia can be considered the best female costume, which has been introduced via this specific Luck Royale. It was launched a while back in October 2019 and is quite popular among players.

This costume bundle comprises a masquerade mask, among several other items, making it a viable choice. Here are all of them:

Modern Mafia (Top)

Modern Mafia (Bottom)

Modern Mafia (Shoes)

Modern Mafia (Head)

Modern Mafia (Mask)

2) Quarterback

The Quarterback is another incredibly rare bundle, and subsequently, many players demanded it to make another appearance. Their wish was fulfilled when the outfit was added back during the 4th anniversary, alongside Dunk Master and a few other items.

As its name suggests, the Quarterback set is based on the equipment worn in American football. Items in the bundle include:

Quarterback (Top)

Quarterback (Bottom)

Quarterback (Shoes)

1) Breakdancer/The Streets

Breakdancer is the best costume that has been incorporated through the Gold Royale of Free Fire MAX. It was added through one of the older ones, making it quite hard to find among general players. However, the developers have re-added the bundle numerous times, allowing them to acquire the same.

The four items in the bundle are:

Breakdancer (Top)

Breakdancer (Bottom)

Breakdancer (Shoes)

Breakdancer (Head)

Note: Bundle selection in Free Fire MAX varies from player to player, and the ones listed above solely reflect the writer's personal preferences.

Edited by Shaheen Banu