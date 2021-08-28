Free Fire 4th anniversary Gold Royale: New rewards revealed, event to last only 1 day

Garena has relaunched three of the most iconic Gold Royale bundles in Free Fire in conjunction with the peak day of the 4th-Anniversary campaign on 28 August.

Earlier this month, Garena hosted a poll on its official social media handles, asking players to vote for their favorite Gold Royale Bundle that they wish to bring back. After a few days, they announced the results.

Three of the most voted bundles — Dunk Master, Quarterback, and Motorcyclist — have been reintroduced in the Gold Royale.

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Gold Royale



A new Gold Royale has been added today, i.e., 28 August, and will be accessible throughout the day. Users will have to spend gold to obtain the rewards at random.

Luck will increase as they make more spins, thus improving their chances of winning the grand prize. This luck quotient resets once gamers obtain the grand prize.

The list of grand prizes includes:

Motorcyclist Bundle



Motorcyclist (Mask)

Motorcyclist (Top)

Motorcyclist (Bottom)

Motorcyclist (Shoe)

Quarterback Bundle



Quarterback (Top)

Quarterback (Bottom)

Quarterback (Shoe)

Dunk Master Bundle



Dunk Master (Top)

Dunk Master (Bottom)

Dunk Master (Shoe)

There are several other fashion items and skins in addition to the three bundles.

How to obtain rewards from Gold Royale

Listed below is a detailed guide on how players can access the Gold Royale in Free Fire.



Step 1: They need to tap on the “Luck Royale” icon after opening Free Fire on their devices.



Step 2: The various Luck Royales will appear on-screen. Users must click on “Gold Royale,” as shown in the picture above.



Step 3: Finally, they can make the required number of spins.

Note: Users are not guaranteed to obtain the rewards within a given number of attempts.

