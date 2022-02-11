5 best Gold Royale Bundles released by Garena Free Fire so far (February 2022)

Costume bundles are highly demanded by the Free Fire community, with many players wishing to acquire exclusive sets and brag about them to their friends. The developers release new ones periodically via many methods such as Elite Pass, Luck Royales, and more.

Gold Royale, which is one of the Luck Royales in the game, emerges as a prominent method for the players because it doesn't require the expenditure of diamonds. Here are the best bundles released through the same so far.

List of the best Gold Royale bundles in Free Fire

5) Imperial Corps

Imperial Corps is arguably the most visually attractive bundle available through Gold Royale in Free Fire. Users had the opportunity to acquire it over a year and a half ago in June 2020, and many went ahead and spent a lot of gold to do so.

It contains the following items:

Imperial Corps (Head)

Imperial Corps (Top)

Imperial Corps (Bottom)

Imperial Corps (Shoes)

4) Dunk Master

Dunk Master is one of the rarest bundles, and it is designed to look like a basketball attire, as the name suggests. Back in October 2018, the costume was first accessible in Gold Royale. It was, however, reintroduced during a special event during the 4th-anniversary festivities.

The contents of the bundle are as follows:

Dunk Master (Top)

Dunk Master (Bottom)

Dunk Master (Shoes)

3) Modern Mafia

Next up is Modern Mafia, a gorgeous female costume bundle launched in October 2019, which is quite popular among gamers. The masquerade mask, in addition to the other excellent components, adds to the whole esthetic appeal.

Here's what the bundle includes:

Modern Mafia (Top)

Modern Mafia (Bottom)

Modern Mafia (Shoes)

Modern Mafia (Head)

Modern Mafia (Mask)

2) Quarterback bundle

Coming up in second position is the Quarterback bundle, which is based on the gear generally worn by the players in American football. Since it was released in 2018, the outfit has been somewhat challenging to find among players in Free Fire.

There are only three contents in this costume bundle:

Quarterback (Top)

Quarterback (Bottom)

Quarterback (Shoes)

1) The Streets / Breakdancer

The Streets, widely known as the Breakdance Bundle by the game's community, can arguably be stated as the best Gold Royale bundle that the developers have released. It is extremely rare, and many users request Garena to reintroduce it.

The following is what is included in the bundle:

Breakdancer (Top)

Breakdancer (Bottom)

Breakdancer (Shoes)

Breakdancer (Head)

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha