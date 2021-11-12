5 best items to get with Free Fire diamonds in November 2021

Free Fire offers a plethora of immersive in-game elements to keep players engaged. Diamonds are a special in-game currency purchasable with real cash.

Free Fire users can add up to 5000 diamonds in a single pack. These diamonds help them get their hands on exclusive in-game items like crates, emotes, and much more.

Best possible purchases with Free Fire diamonds

1) Characters

Characters provide additional help in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Characters are one of the best items in Free Fire to get with diamonds. There are over 30 different options with unique skills in the game.

Gamers can use them for rank pushing and aggressive gameplay as per their style of play. DJ Alok and Chrono are two of the most sought-after characters.

2) Elite Pass

Free Fire Elite Passes change every month (Image via Garena)

Players can also purchase Elite Passes in Free Fire with the help of diamonds. These passes consist of rare outfits, weapon skins, and lots of other fantastic items.

There are two types of Elite Passes in the game: Elite pass, which costs 499 diamonds, and Elite Bundle, priced at 999 diamonds.

3) Pets

Pets are pretty nifty in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire has also introduced lots of pets with exceptional skills. Users can also purchase them with the help of diamonds.

There are 18 pets available for purchase. Some pets have abilities like restoring up to 10 HP on each kill, which comes in very handy in challenging combat situations.

4) Weapon skins

Weapon skins in Free Fire are a great way to improve gun stats (Image via Garena)

The fourth item to get with Free Fire diamonds is weapon skins. The game has some breathtaking cosmetics for guns. These skins come with custom kill feed messages, special appearances, and much more.

Some cosmetics are Legendary and time-limited, so many of them are not equipped by a majority of the players.

5) Emotes

Emotes add another fun dimension to Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Emotes are an amazing way to interact with teammates and enjoy the game to its fullest. Players can perform eye-catching dance moves with the help of these emotes.

Many options cost around 199-399 diamonds in Free Fire. These emotes are very cool-looking and provide a significant look to the user's inventory.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

