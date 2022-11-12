5 best items to get from Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop (November 2022)

Free Fire MAX has several popular recurring events that offer exclusive rewards. One such event that is quite popular among Free Fire/FF MAX fans is the Mystery Shop, as it brings various in-game collectibles at highly discounted prices.

This time around, the Mystery Shop is back as part of the Booyah Day Series. The time-limited event is expected to remain active until November 18, and users can grab Booyah-themed Bundles from the 'Potential' brand. Apart from this, various other skins are also available at random discounts.

Mystery Shop (November 2022): The best items to get from the latest Free Fire MAX event

The Mystery Shop is back in the game (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The latest Mystery Shop was made available in the game on November 12 and is expected to remain active until November 18. Players can access the Potential-themed (Booyah Day series) Mystery Shop via the event and purchase skins at a discount.

Once players have entered the event, they can focus on grabbing the following collectibles from the Mystery Shop prize pools:

1) Pacific Breeze Bundle

Pacific Breeze Bundle from Potential brand (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The Pacific Breeze Bundle is the grand prize in one of the Mystery Shop prize pools and is a must-have if players are able to claim the massive discount. The Booyah-themed outfit set from Potential sports a chic urban design, which players can compare to the Hip Hop Bundle.

Pacific Breeze Bundle's original price is 1199 diamonds, but players can grab it at a much lower cost with discounts in the range of 75-80% and, in rare cases, even higher.

2) The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle

The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The next item on the list is The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle, which players can consider buying. The red and black-colored costume is an impressive collectible to add to one's inventory, since rare outfits like The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle are difficult to claim in Free Fire MAX, especially at discounted rates.

3) Katana - Season of Pink

Katana - Season of Pink (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The Katana is one of the most popular melee weapons in Free Fire and its MAX variant. Thus, the Season of Pink skin is a great collectible that a lot of players are eager to get their hands on.

The Season of Pink Katana is a decent choice to claim in the Mystery Shop, primarily due to the high discount offered on it. Players can get it in the prize pool with Pacific Breeze Bundle as the Grand Prize.

4) Teal Youngster Bundle

Teal Youngster Bundle from Potential brand (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Like the Pacific Breeze Bundle, the Teal Youngster Bundle is also a Booyah-themed outfit from Potential. It is available in a separate prize pool from the Pacific Breeze Bundle, but both outfit sets have the same price as a result of the Mystery Shop discount.

The Teal Youngster Bundle also sports a modern urban look similar to the Pacific Breeze Bundle. These bundles have a similar aesthetic as the Aurous Ascension, Street Boy, and Hip Hop Bundles.

5) Gloo Wall - Color Vibes

Gloo Wall - Color Vibes (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The final item on this list is the Color Vibes Gloo Wall, which is priced at 399 diamonds, but players can grab it at a considerable discount during the Mystery Shop event. The Color Vibes Gloo Wall skin turns the standard Gloo Wall into a music system with multiple speakers. The skin sports a unique design that players can show off on the battlefield.

Note: This list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's preferences.

