5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map in September 2021

Although the Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire has become a fan favorite, the original map in-game remains one of the most used by beginners and professionals alike.

Knowing where to land on this tiny island will make all the difference in-game. While there are many locations to land on, a few stand out for their good loot, easy accessibility, and overall usefulness.

Top 5 drop locations for Free Fire players on the Bermuda map

5) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village is one of the quietest spots to land in Free Fire. The location is a bit secluded, so players who land here can loot without much concern or fear.

However, despite the quiet early game, players will need to rotate as soon as possible. This is to avoid being left outside the safe zone or getting pinned down by players firing from the main island.

4) Sentosa

Much like Rim Nam Village, Sentosa is another quiet spot to land in Bermuda. It's cut off from the main island and holds a lot of loot. Players landing here can loot without being worried.

The main issue with landing here is having to cross the water to reach the mainland. This could become a problem if players camping on the other side are preparing an ambush.

3) Hanger

Hanger is a fun place to land in Free Fire. The area is largely open, and most firefights, if any, happen at a good distance. While the area does have good loot, what makes it a great spot to land is its proximity to the center of the map.

Players can land here in most matches and loot without the fear of getting shot at. However, if other players do land here, collecting loot and rotating won't be difficult owing to large empty spaces.

2) Shipyard

The Shipyard is a great place to land for solo players in Free Fire. The location offers good loot and plenty of hiding places. However, due to these same factors, the location is somewhat of a hot-drop zone and is riddled with snipers.

The difficulty of rotating out of this area from match to match will depend on the number of snipers camping on top of buildings. Nonetheless, players should be able to rotate using smoke grenades and gloo walls.

1) Clock Tower

Clock Tower is the best place to land for players who enjoy camping or an aggressive early-game playstyle. There is plenty of loot to be found, and players who land fast can create the perfect kill zone.

Additionally, since the location is somewhat located close to the center of the map, it offers strategic value. Players can easily rotate from this location to safe zones.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh