5 best landing spots in Garena Free Fire for high loot on Bermuda map

Bermuda is arguably the most used and widely popular map of the Garena Free Fire. The map features various famous landmarks in the game that attract plenty of players for their quality of loot. The varying terrains also make the fights pretty interesting in Bermuda.

Whether newbies or seasoned, many users go for the loot instead of survival as they don't play Free Fire to push the ranks as their primary purpose is fun. Hence, it is needless for them to drop at safer places with mediocre loot quality; they should land at hot-drops.

Best locations for landing to get high loot in Free Fire's Bermuda

These are the 5 best locations to get high loot in Free Fire Bermuda map:

5) Hangar

Hangar in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

The open area in Free Fire's Bermuda attracts several players, and fights can happen at the medium ranges within the spot. Hangar lies west of Bermuda, and the reason behind the high-level player engagement is the quality of loot it features.

4) Observatory

Observatory in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Lying in the extreme west, the Observatory doesn't regularly welcome a massive number of players. However, some players consistently land at Observatory to benefit from the abundant loot available.

3) Pochinok

Pochinok in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Pochinok lies under the Peak and is a dangerous location for inexperienced gamers as it welcomes several players. However, the quality of loot has popularized Pochinok among fans. Although there are fewer buildings, players can get powerful weapons and attachments.

2) Graveyard

Graveyard in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

The north-western location in Free Fire's Bermuda offers quality loot for multiple players. The walls and buildings make it a great place to cover and fight, but players will ensure they get enough time to get the required equipment and weapons before engaging with enemies.

1) Factory

Factory in Bermuda (Image via Free Fire)

Factory is one of the most popular locations in Bermuda, and it is evident in the craze among fans for the "Free Fire Factory challenge." Apart from popularity, the location has been a haven for good quality loot but a battlefield for the players. Factory is among the riskiest places to land in Bermuda, but players can take advantage of the well-scattered loot.

Disclaimer: High-tier loot zones change with each match, and this list provides a general idea of the availability of quality weapons at certain places. This article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha