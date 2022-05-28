5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire after the OB34 update

Free Fire's latest OB34 update has arrived with a plethora of new features and other interesting additions. The new update also features various character adjustments, new outfits, and emotes. Players can get some of these items with diamonds and gold coins in their inventories.

Emotes are one of the most awaited elements of the title. Players love to get new and cool emotes to make their gameplay more fun-filled and engaging. The new update has some cool emotes that they can get from the collection store. This article discusses the five best legendary emotes in the Free Fire OB34 update.

Legendary Free Fire emotes in OB34 update

5) Shimmy

The Shimmy emote is widely used by lots of famous pro players and YouTubers. The emote is a fun dance action that can lighten other players' moods. When a player uses the emote, the in-game character can be seen doing dance moves in which it leans backward and forward while shaking his shoulders. The emote is available for 399 diamonds in the collection center.

The in-game description reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

4) Stage Time

Stage Time is one of the most sought-after emotes for its amazing dance moves. It is also a very rare emote as it was a time-limited one in the Emote Party event in the FF title.

Only a few players were able to get their hands on this legendary emote. Upon using the emote, the character shows off some breathtaking dance moves with animated disco lights behind them. The disco light makes the emote even more awesome.

The in-game description for the emote reads,

"Let me see your hands!"

3) Moon Flip

The Moon Flip emote is a great choice for players looking to purchase an emote in the OB34 update of the game. It comes with astonishing in-game action. Upon using the emote, the character makes an eye-catching backflip.

The backflip has made the emote very popular among the gaming community in Free Fire. Players can head to the collection store to purchase the emote for themselves. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store.

The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

2) FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne is one of the top-class legendary emotes in Free Fire. The emote has an impressive action in which the character summons an animated throne and sits on it.

Upon sitting, the character imitates the actions of the king, which is its best feature. The emote was available in the FFWC Series 2019 in-game for players to purchase. The royale action of the emote was greatly appreciated.

1) FFWS Pride

FFWS Pride has become a fan favorite emote in the OB34 update. The emote is widely known for its animations and actions. Upon using the emote, the character creates a swirling animation and imitates the action shot with two weapons. The emote can be redeemed from the faded wheel event in the game.

