5 best Legendary Free Fire emotes in November 2021

Garena often makes additions to Free Fire's lineup of items that players are usually keen to acquire. Legendary rewards are always welcomed by fans who leave no stone unturned in unlocking such in-game valuables.
Legendary emotes make it to the list of popular items that remain in demand throughout the year. Although there are plenty of Legendary Free Fire emotes showcased in-game, they remain unavailable most of the time.
However, the developers introduced the Free Fire Emote party event that features five Legendary emotes that players can acquire right now. Gamers need to be aware of the event's availability, though.
Disclaimer: The following list is not in any particular order.
Which are the best Legendary emotes this month in Free Fire?
1) Stage Time
Description:
"Let me see your hands!"
Stage Time is the first emote available in the Free Fire Emote party that is a guaranteed reward in the event. Players will have to complete five super draws to attain the Stage Time emote, which will cost 895 diamonds.
2) More Practice
Description:
"Look at me! Oh look away please."
More Practice is another Legendary emote that features the event and showcases the character in a training mode with boxing gloves on with a funny twist at the end. Players will have to use the super draw for the emote.
3) Ground Punch
Description:
"Is that an earthquake?"
Ground Punch is probably the best emote featured on this list in terms of animation. The Cobra emote animates the character charging up with the power and unleashing a powerful punch to the ground generating an electrifying purple effect with a Cobra VFX.
4) Mythos Four
Description:
"The might of the Mythos Four"
Mythos Four is another glorious emote featured on this list as the special effects show the character breaking a stone with a sword and the emergence of four mythical holograms.
5) The Biker
Description:
"Heading out now!"
The Biker is the second Cobra emote that makes it to the list. The Legendary emote justifies its name as the character showoffs a stunt on a bike before making a stylish landing on the ground.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Note: All emotes are available in the Free Fire Emote party event, culminating on November 2, 2021. Therefore, users need to make a move soon.